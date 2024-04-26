Zeb Powell on Red Bull Slide In Tour: "You have to know the history"

We did a day at Saskadena Six a few years back, dude I want to go back now. That place is so much fun. We did a day there, I was hurt even, kind of in a bummed mood, don’t even remember why. I was there just chilling, looked up, and I hadn’t realized how many kids had just started flowing in. All the energy was so infectious and cool. It was such a small mountain, but there was still so much soul. I didn’t expect it and it definitely lifted my spirits the second I realized it was happening. I had the most fun riding down this super-duper small mountain hitting this one jump, one rail line. It’s definitely a day I won’t forget.

Another one was when Red Bull Slide In Tour went to Mountain Creek. We did a Hoods to Woods clinic and rode with all the kids around the mountain. Everyone had gone down for dinner and I wanted to stay out to ride because I had been busy all day. Then half the mountain came to ride with me basically. It wasn’t like I had called them to do that, they just kind of showed up. I think that’s the best part of Slide In Tour, is when the kids know they can come ride and hang out, whether it’s talking to me or just riding beside me. That’s the most important part of it.