Zeb Powell on Red Bull Slide In Tour: "You have to know the history"

What is Red Bull Slide-In Tour? And how did it get started?
I think we’re going on 6 years now. Red Bull Slide In Tour is a road-trip style tour where myself and some friends travel the U.S. stopping at different resorts, riding with different people along the way. It started mainly because most Red Bull snowboard athletes are competing or doing huge projects during the springtime, and I wasn’t really that guy. My athlete manager at the time came up with the idea to do a little tour around the North East where snowboarding started, because it doesn’t get too much love these days. They just told me to pick three friends I like snowboarding with and go around snowboarding with them.
How’d you get into snowboarding? What got you into it?
Oh my god [laughs], we got to go all the way back there?
I was a skateboarder first, but then my local skatepark shut down. That caused the skateboarding to slow down a bit, but snowboarding was a thing, and we had a ski resort only 30 minutes away from us. All my friends were doing it, and I was just left out. Also there was nothing else to do in the winter, so that’s what we did.
Did you have any favorite riders growing up? Anyone you looked to for inspiration?
I’d say Halldor Helgason is the only real one. I just kind of always did my sh*t, I feel like you know this [laughs].
What was the shift like from snowboarding in North Carolina with friends to Vermont for school with SMS (Stratton Mountain School)?
It was crazy. It went from mellow and fun, to still fun but at a high caliber; just as far as who I was riding with, the terrain I was riding, and just all around the level of riding had gotten so much higher. It was also my first time having coaches and being coached, I had never been coached. I went from having fun snowboarding with friends and learning sh*t on my own to being coached, going to competitions as well as school, and snowboarding almost every day with a bunch of other people that were better than me [laughs].
It amped it up your snowboarding in a way you might say?
Everything just got flipped on its head kind of. It went from fun, to well; it was still fun because it’s my sport, but it got a bit more serious in a way. It went from me being the best and having fun with my friends to most of my friends being better than me, competing, being coached and also being fully thrown into the snowboard world.
In Vermont, you competed in the Red Bull All Snow and won. We’ve heard you say in past interviews that's what caught the attention of Red Bull. Care to elaborate a bit?
I was doing a lot of events in the North East that were kind of general, but this was the first event that fully matched my style of riding. It was at a point in my snowboarding where I think I was kind of fully developed, or fully developing. It was an event that was just made for me basically, my style of riding. I knew something was up when I beat the local pros at that event by just doing what I do. Some of the Red Bull North East reps were there and that was the first time they had noticed me in general, so that put me on their radar as a new guy in the North East.
You seem to have a very personal connection with snowboarding, how does that translate to the tour?
Snowboarding for me is truly just about having fun and hyping people up. Not being too serious with yourself and having a good time, because the best things in snowboarding happen for me when I’m just having a good time and not being too serious. That’s what I want to do with Slide In, just spread and share that with more people.
From competitions like X Games to the streets for projects like Burton Snowboards “Blooom,” how have you managed to do this? Even right now you’re on a backcountry filming trip, that’s a new lane.
I don’t even know [laughs]. I think just the way I naturally operate has led me down these paths. You never know what the hell I’m going to do on the mountain, and when you aren’t in the streets or competing, you’re on the mountain. So, I’m on the mountains a lot doing random crazy ass sh*t. When I wasn’t doing that I was with my friends who were filming street, and when I wasn’t doing that I was at competitions. And whether or not I was winning them, I was still doing crazy ass sh*t you would see on the mountains. I wasn’t fully ever in a lane.
I think it’s just so prominent the way I do what I do, that it’s undeniable.
Tell us a bit about the original Red Bull Slide In Tour crew and who it has evolved to over the years?
The original crew was me, Jesse Augustinas, Sean Neary, and Miles Fallon. Who it has evolved to now is me, Alex Caccamo, Jesse Augustinas still, and whichever friends I’m jiving with the most nowadays. Because everyone is so busy [laughs].
It’s very important to me who’s with me because Red Bull Slide In Tour isn’t something you can just jump on and act like you know. You have to know the history, where it came from, and how it operates. So, it’s important to have people who know why we’re there doing it. It’s formed out of people that are psyched that it started, know how it started, people that know what’s good, and people that can hang with kids.
Over the years, do you have a Red Bull Slide In Tour highlight story?
We did a day at Saskadena Six a few years back, dude I want to go back now. That place is so much fun. We did a day there, I was hurt even, kind of in a bummed mood, don’t even remember why. I was there just chilling, looked up, and I hadn’t realized how many kids had just started flowing in. All the energy was so infectious and cool. It was such a small mountain, but there was still so much soul. I didn’t expect it and it definitely lifted my spirits the second I realized it was happening. I had the most fun riding down this super-duper small mountain hitting this one jump, one rail line. It’s definitely a day I won’t forget.
Another one was when Red Bull Slide In Tour went to Mountain Creek. We did a Hoods to Woods clinic and rode with all the kids around the mountain. Everyone had gone down for dinner and I wanted to stay out to ride because I had been busy all day. Then half the mountain came to ride with me basically. It wasn’t like I had called them to do that, they just kind of showed up. I think that’s the best part of Slide In Tour, is when the kids know they can come ride and hang out, whether it’s talking to me or just riding beside me. That’s the most important part of it.
How crucial is it for you to have groups and foundations like Hoods to Woods and CHILL involved in Slide In Tour?
It’s super important to me because it really aligns with my place in snowboarding as far as being one of the few Black snowboarders in snowboarding, or like; one of the few Black pro snowboarders. There's quite a few Black snowboarders, but to the outside world looking in it doesn’t seem like there is, so, it doesn’t really seem like there’s much inclusivity. So, being able to have those crews come through, and highlight them, touch them with our energy, and share with them what I think snowboarding is all about is super cool
How do you think being Black shaped has your journey through snowboarding and impacted your career? Do you think it influences your involvement in those groups?
I think the way it’s influenced my career is, well; I didn’t ask to be Black or I didn’t ask to be this person, but it has opened my eyes to how much work there needs to be done to make it our own, make it more inclusive. That’s a hard one honestly.
I feel like I don’t try to be Black, I just try to be me. But that being said, me being Black it’s just a given that I represent the community in snowboarding for Black people. I think it just pacts more of a punch in the fact that anyone can do it. People see me doing it and think, “Hey, I can do it.”
You know me, you’ve known me, I’ve never looked down at my skin and been like, “Oh, I’m Black, I can’t go there with you guys”, like, I’m just me. I’ve never dropped the line “Oh, I’m Black, I can’t…” anything, I never gave a f*ck.
How do you see Slide In Tour evolving in the future?
The only way it would really evolve is taking it more worldwide, or inviting more people. Getting to do more clinics and projects with groups like Hoods to Woods. Or maybe bringing in some more friends from outside the industry, like Tweek (Tune, Sewer Sounds Productions). Because the formula is pretty simple, and what we’ve been talking about. It’s just all about having fun, and bringing people into our sport.
Who would be your dream Slide In Tour guest? You’ve had some pretty notable names.
There are so many people, dude. I think ASAP Ferg would be sick to have on, because he kind of helped catapult Culture Shifters and all that, and he’s also an actual genuine person I can call my friend actually. But then Travis Scott would be cool to have on too, because, you know, it’s Travis Scott.
