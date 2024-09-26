The sky's the limit for Zion Wright and Atiba Jefferson

Atiba Jefferson: A skater and photographer’s relationship is really special. We’re both striving to accomplish the same goal.

Zion Wright: To capture that moment.

Atiba Jefferson: Capture that moment, and to get a great picture.

Zion Wright: When it happens, you don’t even have to say much about it. It is what it is.

Atiba Jefferson: But the thing is, I need Zion more than he needs me. As much as it’s a team effort, he’s really doing everything. The thing that most people don’t realize is he has to ride away from the trick for it to be usable. We do not use [photos of ] tricks that are bales. And if he just posed it, that wouldn’t be special. So when he does make it, that’s what’s special.

Zion Wright: It’s genuine.

Atiba Jefferson: We both get to celebrate his victory.