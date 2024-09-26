Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York
© Atiba Jefferson
Skateboarding

The sky's the limit for Zion Wright and Atiba Jefferson

One hundred floors up, the duo linked at the Edge NYC for a session unlike any other.
By Cole Louison
6 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Zion Wright

Zion Wright from Florida is a genuine all-terrain skater and one of the biggest names in the skateboarding game today.

United StatesUnited States
View Profile
Skate photography is as old as skateboarding. And while two disciplines have been paired since the sport’s inception circa 1960, few people understand the relationship between a pro skater and their photog.
Comparable to that of a dancer and composer, or actor and director, it’s a complex, nuanced harmony that can either go terribly wrong or can create images that become make history.
Zion Wright, 25, is an Olympian and one of the world’s best skaters. Atiba Jefferson is the guy widely-acknowledged to be the sport’s greatest image maker.
Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York

Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York

© Abita Jefferson

And while they’ve collaborated for a decade, recently they wrapped a session unlike any other. Skate The Edge took months of planning, a 4:00 am call time, and six hours of hard falls. And it all happened 100 stories above New York City, creating some of skating’s most unforgettable images in recent history.
After the session, as techs dissected the ramp, Zion and Atiba sat down to discuss their history, working relationship, and the challenges of skating in high winds.

Most people reading this will know Zion and Atiba, but don't know about the way you all work together. What would you tell them?

Atiba Jefferson: A skater and photographer’s relationship is really special. We’re both striving to accomplish the same goal.

Zion Wright: To capture that moment.

Atiba Jefferson: Capture that moment, and to get a great picture.

Zion Wright: When it happens, you don’t even have to say much about it. It is what it is.

Atiba Jefferson: But the thing is, I need Zion more than he needs me. As much as it’s a team effort, he’s really doing everything. The thing that most people don’t realize is he has to ride away from the trick for it to be usable. We do not use [photos of ] tricks that are bales. And if he just posed it, that wouldn’t be special. So when he does make it, that’s what’s special.

Zion Wright: It’s genuine.

Atiba Jefferson: We both get to celebrate his victory.

Zion Wright

Zion Wright

© Atiba Jefferson

Skaters tend to be independent people, which can make working with others hard…

Zion Wright: I’m able to trust Atiba thru the process, because of who he is. He’s the guy. Going in, I already know he has a vision. So I’m leaving it up to him.

Atiba Jefferson: Yeah. Never is a skater like ‘Put the flashes here. This is your angle!’ It’s a lot of trust. And at times it’s a lot of pressure. It’s up to me not to miss that moment. I don’t want him to get hurt because I’ve missed the moment and have to ask him to do it again.

Atiba, you’ve been on the scene since the '90s. When did you encounter Zion?

Atiba Jefferson: It was early on. It’s different now because of social media, but early on I remember seeing Z skate. He was really good, and the fact that he could skate everything. That was just . . . “Oh, wow!” How old were you?

Zion Wright: About 15? It was about the time I moved to California.

Atiba Jefferson: Yeah. Close to ten years ago. Damn. What is our first session?

Zion Wright: When we were trying to shoot that 5-0 [just look it up] in LA.

Atiba Jefferson: Griffith Park [a famed skate spot]. Damn! I gotta look up those photos. Even by then people were talking. I was like, ‘Dang. I hope we cross paths.’

Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York

Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York

© Atiba Jefferson

How’d you feel about the session today?

Epic. Really dope. Getting up here super early. [Zion’s call time was 4:45am] Feeling that vibe, still nighttime, but seeing the sun rise. The city kind of woke up.

We left the hotel at 3:50. We’re walking here and people are going home from the bars.

Edge at Hudson Yards is 100 stories up. Was this session different?

Atiba Jefferson: This was one of the most unique things I’ve ever shot.

Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York

Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York

© Atiba Jefferson

Was being that up that high up an issue?

Zion Wright: Well, when I’m facing into the ramp, so I don’t really see outside of it. Visionwise, I’m kind of in a square, a box. Early on, for the 360, landing fakie, I saw out—but all the backside airs, and the heelflip Indy, and the 540s, I’m focused on the ramp.

Atiba Jefferson: When you’re not on the ramp it’s chill. But when you’re on it and you look out, it’s like, “Whooooooooooa. I’m 100 stories up.”

What were some other challenges?

Atiba Jefferson: Having to build the ramp up here. When we arrived this morning, they were putting the last screws in. And we’re on strict time. We didn’t have all day. [Hudson Yards wanted everyone out by 11:00am.]

Zion Wright: The wind was spooking me. I was worried about flipping my board.

Atiba Jefferson: With that amount of wind, I’m actually blown away that you got the 540 and the heelflip indy.

Zion Wright: Towards the end it was starting to get bad.

Atiba Jefferson: He said, “Oh, it’s fine.” I’m like, “Dude, it’s windy.” If this was LA, we’d be like, “We’re not skating today.”

Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York

Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York

© Atiba Jefferson

How did you both power thru?

Atiba Jefferson: It’s having experience, knowing what tricks, and knowing what way to shoot them. Zion had to get used to ramp. I have to answer the question, How I can shoot this?

Zion Wright: I thought I was gonna be trying to ditch speed. But in the end it was perfect. I’m glad I was able to check out the ramp prior.

Right. You skated it the night before and requested a change, right?

Zion Wright: Yeah. And the specs now are way better than what it was. The other ramp was too mellow. This was one has a little steeper transition, and that’s what I need to be able to go more up and down. That’s what I need to heelflip and to 540.

Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York

Zion Wright skates The Edge in New York

© Atiba Jefferson

You took a few hard falls at the end to finally get the heelflip Indy. One you didn’t get up right away…but then you nailed it, and Atiba got the shot.

Zion Wright: Well, I know I’m gonna slam. It’s just avoiding taking the really gnarly falls. But I didn’t feel that last [fall]. At that point, it was just adrenaline.

Atiba Jefferson: This was a very special shoot. I’m stoked that Z picked me.

This isn’t your first famous photo shoot in the big apple. You also shot the epic Thrasher cover of Tyshawn Jones kickflipping the 145th street subway tracks.

Atiba Jefferson: That was under the city. Now we’re above. We got New York covered.

Zion Wright: Think about that!

Want to know what Zion listens to while he's kicking and pushing? Check out Zion's Spotify playlist below.

Part of this story

Zion Wright

Zion Wright from Florida is a genuine all-terrain skater and one of the biggest names in the skateboarding game today.

United StatesUnited States
View Profile
Skateboarding
Skateboarding