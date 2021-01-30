Top 6 Zion Wright Videos
© Ryan Allan
Get to know the skater better through our favorite moments.
Inspiration can strike at any moment. To celebrate the launch of Discover Your Wiiings in the United States and the start of a new year, we’re excited to look back on the moments and milestones that sparked that passion and drive within the one and only Zion Wright.
Watch our six favorite videos with Wright below
Get to know Zion’s career beginnings and his dynamic personality in this animated interview about his early days in LA.
Red Bull Skateboarding Presents: You Good?
If you haven’t seen "YOU GOOD?," what are you waiting for? Wright, Alex Midler, Jamie Foy and more skaters from across the Red Bull roster put together an epic collection of footage, captured around the globe.
Zion Wright – raw edit
If you can’t get enough "YOU GOOD?," look no further than this bonus raw edit built from the deep archive of clips Zion stacked while shooting for the film.
Zion Wright's Red Bull Solus line
Last year, thirteen of the world’s leading skateboarders headed to Ryan Sheckler’s private skate park for a new kind of competition — Red Bull Solus. Each skater had one hour to film their best continuous line behind closed doors, and Zion certainly came to play.
Petrified Park
Back in 2019, Wright joined Ryan Sheckler, Barney Page, Ryan Decenzo and Alex Midler to skate one of the world’s oldest skatable spots — a smooth rock formation known as Slickrock hidden deep in Moab, Utah. The result was a one-of-a-kind session that produced some stunning visuals.
Zion Wright – raw edit
The world was introduced to a then 17-year-old Zion Wright through Let’s Get it Wright -- dive back into the debut episode and get to know Zion’s home of Jupiter, Florida.