Zion Wright on expectations, pressure and mental wellness

One morning I woke up to go train, but I had just got back from a short trip. I flew out of town for the weekend, came back and then was just kind of exhausted, but I was just like, fuck it. I'm going to get up, I'm going to go do this stuff do my workout and all this stuff. But it was weird. It was like I had knew I was going to win or just, I don't know. I just had this feeling and dude, I just broke down, started crying, got in the car, started crying.

Then I got to my workout and then just broke down and my trainer started crying. And it was like, I had a breakthrough. I was telling him, 'Yo, I'm not upset or sad or anything. I'm just having a breakthrough. I feel like at this moment in my life, I'm actually breaking through to something and just something I'm working towards and it actually feels like it's paying off.'