10 Questions for SB & 250Machine

Red Bull Dance Your Style is set to make an appearance in neighbourhoods across Gauteng for a 10 day dance workshop and studio takeover. Featuring Tebza , SB , 250Machine and Niaimani , the tour will showcase the diverse styles of dance that South Africa has for audiences as well as giving the chance to local dancers to be featured on a global stage in 2021. Here we meet up with SB & 250Machine to get to know a little more about them.

SB

SB © Umar Bradlow

How did you get started in dance?

When I was young (3-4years old) me and cousin sister used to jam to random music then neighbours and family loved having us around when they hosted small parties and birthday celebrations.

What styles do you practice?

Mostly I practice Sbhujwa then would also practice or modify poplock and improvisation.

How much time a week do you spend dancing?

Two hours is enough.

What’s your favourite song to dance to?

The Bright Forest by Culue The Song.

Where do you draw inspiration from for your moves?

Poplock and Pantsula

Who is your favourite dancer?

Michael Jackson

What do you enjoy most about dance?

The creative side and the message that's been delivered through dancing. And the excitement that comes with it all.

What is the greatest challenge you’ve overcome as a dancer?

When I had my first born daughter at the younger age of 21years and was not financially stable by then and had my family members to question me about getting a stable job.

What do you do when you’re not dancing?

Selling clothes, hosting events, motivational sessions and also playing soccer.

Is there anything in dance you still want to learn?

Yes only if there's something new that I feel would synchronise smoothly with my Sbhujwa.

250Machine

250Machine © Umar Bradlow

How did you get started in dance?

My father used to be a dancer and he used to lock me in the house when they go to town with Michael Jackson DVDs and I would copy the moves.

What styles do you practice?

I practice all styles but mostly focus on popping as a main style.

How much time a week do you spend dancing?

I basically dance all day. Just rest when I sleep and sit or workout till 12 PM from there I dance all the way whether it's teaching or just rehearsing.

What’s your favourite song to dance to?

I like dancing to different songs mostly slow popping song (artist iamnobodi).

Where do you draw inspiration from for your moves?

Korean poppers and competitions.

Who is your favourite dancer?

Popping Hoan, Batalla CL, Alex the Cage and Dykens

What do you enjoy most about dance?

Dancing calms my stress and I can express my deepest emotions through it... and I can inspire with it.

What is the greatest challenge you’ve overcome as a dancer?

Travelling overseas and getting global recognition for my talent and having to convince my parents that it's not just a hobby.

What do you do when you’re not dancing?

I workout or watch YouTube videos or spend time in prayer.

Is there anything in dance you still want to learn?

I want to learn strategies on how to make a solid income through dance and how to make my own income without the middle man and I want to learn more styles from different people all over the world.

Be sure to catch some of your favourite street dancers on the dates below for workshops and dance studio takeovers as they unearth new talent across Gauteng. Hosted by Elly, the dance studio takeovers and workshops will showcase the Red Bull dancer’s various styles as well as unearthing new talent from the local area. New talent has the chance to compete in the global Dance Your Style Tik Tok Challenge which will be launching in November.

Keep an eye out for the Red Bull Dance Your Style van with the dancers on the following dates: