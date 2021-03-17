10 things you should know about B-Girl CJ

Having spent most of her life dancing, entering competitions is a new experience for B-Girl CJ , the winner of the Red Bull BC One Cape Town Cypher. The 20-year-old from Brackenfell, Cape Town is excited to compete in the national finals “I still can’t believe that I have spot to compete next month! This competition has been something both my parents and I have always been speaking about, saying I should enter it one day. I always lacked confidence, I was a very shy person. I’ve been dancing for a long time but I haven’t been competing for a very long time. To be able to say I have a spot to compete in the national finals is such a blessing.”

We caught up with B-Girl CJ to get know her better and found how she went from the ballet studio and overcoming back problems to gaining the confidence to compete and win her first Red Bull BC One regional cypher.

1. Ballet is where it started

“I started dancing at the age of 6 as a ballerina. Then I met some local b-boys in Cape Town and I had the chance to learn from them. One of them was B-Boy Bucks, he was my mentor and trainer at the time. He introduced me to the breaking scene. I was about 10 or 11 years old. I never really competed. So this Sunday’s competition was my first breaking competition.”

2. She is an all-style dancer

“I train in various other styles such as popping & locking and I try to incorporate everything. I’m also currently practicing as a contemporary dancer so I try to use my flexibility, my hip hop funk, and everything in one so that it can all work with my breaking.”

3. She teaches breaking to the next generation

“I spend about 2 days a week teaching at an organisation in Northpine called Original B-Boy Foundation. We teach breaking. While the other coaches take over because we train for 3 hours, I’ll teach one hour of the day and have the rest of the hours to train and I also practice on my own at home.”

4. Old-school music is her first love

“I love old-school music. Obviously, I like breaking music but I love incorporating hip hop funk music with b-boy music. It gives me energy, that reminder that i can use all my styles in one. Like James Brown, those types of artists.“

B-Girl CJ © Craig Kolesky

5. She inspired by all-style dancers

“My partner is also a dancer and plays a big role because he’s also an all-style dancer and he started as a breakdancer, so he’s a huge part of my inspiration. My favourite dancer in Cape Town, if you’re talking about b-boying is The Curse. Internationally one of my favourite dancers is Paris, she’s actually a hip hop dancer, not a breakdancer. So I’m inspired by all-style dancers.”

6. Dance is like mediation to her

“It is how I clear my mind, my form of meditation. When I'm stressed, dancing helps me to cope with the things I can't control. I love it so much, it is who I am and how I tell my story. Dancing is my vocabulary, I am not someone who easily opens up however if you really want to get to know me then you should understand my dancing.”

7. She has overcome birth difficulties in order to dance

“I was born with a lot of difficulties, I was born with a skew spine and a lot of back problems came with it. So getting over the fear of falling and being able to use my whole body, was an awesome experience.”

8. Outside of dance she loves helping out in her community

“I love volunteering with children, helping out. I love giving back to the community. At the dance organisation where I teach we all are life-skill influenced. Giving workshops about everyday lessons, staying off the road, good career paths, more-to-say life-coaching! I love working with kids and I plan on studying further into the childcare development side.”

9. Her goal is to open an arts centre

“My dream since I could dance was to open my own centre, not just for dance. I have a passion for makeup art as well. So I’d like to open an arts center that offers makeup courses, dance courses & music courses.”

10. She fed off the energy at the cypher

“I had a week to prepare [for the Cape Town Cypher]. I only registered a week before. I came up with 3 to 4 basic sets, something solid I could base my battles around. When the time came on Sunday I didn’t really do everything that I planned. I did a few things, but then I freestyled and allowed the music and the crowd to take. So I was feeding off the energy of the DJ and the MC and the audience.”