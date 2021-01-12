While 2020 remains the year that most would rather forget, it did bring us an amazing batch of games to distract us. Well, 2021 looks to be no different with some insane new games set to release. Here is a list of the games I am most excited for this year.

God of War: Ragnarok

God of war Ragnarok © Santa Monica

We know very little about this game except for the title and that it’s coming in 2021 because nothing else has been revealed. Then again, what more information do we need to be excited for this other than it’s a new God of War game and we have less than 12 months to wait? The last one blew me away and was a very deserving game of the year award winner. Here’s hoping the next instalment will be even better.

Hogwart’s Legacy

Fans of the Harry Potter series have been longing for an open world RPG set in J.K. Rowling’s world of witches and wizards and this year that wishes will be answered. All we have seen from the game is a gameplay trailer that was revealed at the PlayStation 5 event, but from what we’ve seen so far the game looks to make good use of the new generation graphics. Look out for this one.

Horizon – Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn was easily one of our favourite games when it released in 2017 and thankfully Guerilla Games were rewarded by both fans and critics for their bold new IP. During a time when most studios were cashing in annual releases of “number sequels”, Guerilla Games released one of the standout games of the year. Originally a PS4 exclusive it was later ported to PC last year. The sequel follows Aloy’s journey to the “Forbidden West” where we are sure to see more amazing dino-mech hybrids to hunt (and be hunted by).

Deathloop

Deathloop © Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios, who is probably best known for the Dishonored series, is releasing Deathloop in 2021. You play an assassin named Colt who’s stuck in a time loop. You have to take out eight targets before that time loop resets. To make things even more interesting, another agent named Julianna is after you. Sounds like a really fun mechanic and with a top studio like Arkane on the project you know the result will be worth the hype.

Ratchet and Clank – Rift Apart

The Ratchet and Clank series has always been a guilty pleasure of mine. The gameplay might seem childish and cartoony, but it is always incredibly rewarding, challenging and most of all...FUN. The new instalment also flexes some seriously impressive effects that are only possible on the latest generation hardware.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil - Village © Capcom

When I first saw the reveal trailer for Resident Evil Village I was sold even before I knew the title of the game. The gothic setting, creepy monsters and ominous atmosphere had me hooked. Then, when I saw it was a new Resident Evil game, easily one of my favourite franchises of all time, I wanted to throw money at the screen. If you were a fan of the newer first-person viewpoint from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard then this one is certainly one to keep on your radar.

Returnal

Returnal comes from Housemarques, a studio that has a great pedigree of high paced action games. The game centres around Selene, an intergalactic explorer, who is stuck in a time loop on a mysterious alien planet. Every time she dies, she is resurrected, to start the day again, slowly piecing together what she needs to do to escape this loop and escape.