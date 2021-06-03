250Machine’s introduction to dance were Michael Jackson videos that he watched and imitated as a young child, locked in the house while his parents were shopping in town. 250Machine draws a lot of inspiration from everyday life, but also from mechanical objects and their movements, which he incorporates into his popping. The list of other dancers that inspire him is long and includes the likes of Batalla, Icee, Mike MGL and Sandone. Dancing allows 250Machine to escape from any worries he may have and lets him feel free. Through dance, he is able to achieve his dreams and do more in life.Although convincing his parents that dance is a viable career was a big challenge for 250Machine, he has been able to put their fears at rest thanks to a successful dance career that has included travelling to Rennes, France for theatre production with Via Katlehong, visiting Thailand with PartyTravellers, and performing on the Ivys on tour with Nasty C. 250Machine has also won a number of competitions that include Jika Ma Jika in 2015, the popping winner at SABOD hip hop day, and the hip hip international prelims 2017, as well as reaching the top 16 World Qualifiers at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2020.Although 250Machine’s dream is to be an international choreographer with a studio in France or Thailand, he first aims to build a studio locally that will teach kids for free and help them unlock their talents.