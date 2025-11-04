How the champions play in 2XKO

The tag fighter from Riot Games lets you choose a team of two champions to take on an opposing duo. The concept of a fighting game with team mechanics is nothing new. However, 2XKO focuses on gameplay without classic quarter circles and charge moves. Instead, special moves are triggered by simply pressing a button.

In return, however, some of the playable champions have unique functions that they do not share with any character on the roster. To help you decide on your duo, we give you an overview of the playable champions.

01 Ahri

Ahris is very mobile © Riot Games

Style: Mid-Range

Movement options: Run, Airdash

Ahri is currently the most mobile character, as she has an Airdash in addition to the regular movement options on the ground. This not only helps her to bridge the gap to the opponent; it is also possible to cancel some of her attacks with her Airdash and thus open up new combo routes.

Her directional S2 specials also allow her to move swiftly across the screen. Her move Geisterhast can be chained and allows her to move freely in the air.

Ahri is dangerous both on the ground and in the air © Riot Games

Her S1 projectile, Foxfire, can be cast with up to two follow-ups. Alternatively, it can be used as a delayed projectile to cover her approach to the opponent. This emphasises her mid-range playstyle, where she can use her tools for both keep-away and a quick switch to offence.

02 Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank is the grappler in 2XKO © Riot Games

Style: Grappler

Movement options: Run

If you're looking for classic strike-throw gameplay, Blitzcrank is the right choice for you. Even though other characters in the roster have a command grab, no other move kit has it as firmly anchored as that of the yellow robot.

The most important tool for forcing his mix-up is the Rocket Grab. If this is blocked, Blitzcrank places his opponent right next to him and retains a frame advantage. Now the opponent has to play the nerve-wracking guessing game of "throw or smash".

The Rocket Grab grabs opponents right next to Blitzcrank © Riot Games

Blitzcrank has a unique mechanic for this. His attacks build up a vapour bar. Once this is full, his special moves receive a follow up and he has extended combo options.

03 Braum

Slow but powerful: Braum © Riot Games

Style: Bruiser

Movement options: Run

Speaking of command grabs, Braum also has one. However, his gameplan doesn't revolve around this move and he has to work a little harder than Blitzcrank to be able to use it. In general, however, Braum is also a fighter who benefits from being close to his opponent. To create this proximity, he can set up his shield in front of him and then move slowly.

This shield protects him from any attacks and converts their damage into regenerative chip damage. However, throws cannot be prevented by this defensive stance.

Its shield converts damage into chip damage © Riot Games

Selected attacks cover his shield with a layer of ice. When this buff is active, his attacks gain super armour for one hit and new properties such as wall bounces or the ability to freeze enemies.

04 Darius

A champion for players with fundamentals: Darius © Riot Games

Style: Midrange

Movement options: Run

If you're looking for a truly fundamental fighting game character, you should give Darius a chance. If you want, you can play a Shoto-inspired fireball uppercut mix with him.

But even apart from that, Darius is relatively easy to understand. His normal moves have a solid range and his wound mechanic, which sets him apart from other champions, is quickly explained: as soon as you have a wound active on an opponent, all blocked attacks - not just special moves - cause chip damage. This allows you to convert your pressure strings directly into additional damage.

Wounds allow Darius to cause chip damage © Riot Games

Your tag partner can also use the wound as soon as it is active.

05 Ekko

Ekko builds on mix-ups © Riot Games

Style: Mix-Ups

Movement options: Run, Airdash (forwards only)

Ekko is not quite as mobile as Ahri, but is similarly fast on the move. He also has an Airdash. However, he cannot use it backwards.

His toolkit is mainly focussed on getting his opponents into numerous mix-up situations. Whether left-right or high-low - thanks to his special moves and unique running attack, there are several tools in his arsenal that make it really difficult to block Ekko.

Its afterimage serves as a tool for pressure © Riot Games

The after-images of his special moves also help here. By pressing the special buttons again, Ekko teleports back in time and assumes the position of his image, which subsequently plays the animation of the attack. If your tag partner's assist attack is also on the screen at the same time, opponents will quickly start to sweat.

06 Illaoi

Moves with big hitboxes make Illaoi stand out © Riot Games

Style: Bruiser

Movement options: Run

If you press a button with Illaoi, you get a lot of bang for your buck. Her moves have an enormous range. And that's not all. Some attacks place tentacles on the playing field. These can (and should) be attacked by opponents in order to remove them.

Grass no longer grows where Illaoi boxes © Riot Games

On the one hand, these tentacles are consumed by other special moves in order to strengthen them. If an opponent within range of a tentacle suffers a knock-down, they are thrown into the air again by the tentacle. This allows Illaoi to extend her own combos, but also allows her tag partners to benefit from them.

07 Jinx

Thanks to his armoury, Jinx is a capable zoner © Riot Games

Style: Zoning

Movement options: Run

As a true zoner, Jinx has the best projectiles in the game. Paired with good normals, she can play an efficient keep-out pan and control the screen.

The laser keeps opponents at a distance © Riot Games

She can also place small robots that move autonomously across the stage. Either in the air or on the ground. The aim is to frustrate her opponents so much with this and the projectiles that a good opportunity arises to go on the offensive.

08 Teemo

Teemo fills the screen with traps © Riot Games

Style: Zoning

Movement options: Run, Float

An absolutely wild character from the pen of Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 pro Marlin Pie. Teemo offers a mix of zoning and traps. It is incredibly difficult for his opponents to catch the Yordle. Especially when he places his explosive mushrooms on the ground. It is also possible to create a turf into which Teemo can teleport. This and his ability to float slowly to the ground after a jump provide unique movement options.

Bomb drop! Teemo can throw mushrooms at opponents © Riot Games

It is also important not to be hit too hard by his mushrooms, slingshot or blowpipe. Otherwise he will generate a badge for each attack, which upgrades the attack and makes your life even harder.

09 Vi

Vi wants to be as close as possible to her opponents © Riot Games

Style: Rushdown

Movement options: Run, Command-Dash, Command-Double-Jump

With the short range of her normals, it's obvious that Vi wants to get close to her opponent. Fortunately, she has a few moves that allow her to do just that. Command-Dash can be performed both forwards and backwards. She then has a choice of different follow-ups from this move. This is not only mechanically reminiscent of attacks from Tekken, as in that game she has "Electrics" - frame-perfect inputs that improve the attacks.

Whoever plays Vi needs good timing © Riot Games

Her Down+Heavy in the air also gives her access to an attack that can be misused as a double jump. Together with her wave dashes and sways, this gives her a lot of mobility that you wouldn't realise at first glance. This makes Vi surprisingly complex, although she almost seems simple at first glance.

10 Warwick

Warwick sticks to his opponents © Riot Games

Style: Rushdown

Movement options: Run, Double-jump (in Install)

Similar to Vi, Warwick's toolkit is designed to stick to the opponent like a limpet. Many of his attacks move him around the pitch in a certain way. He even has a move that is reminiscent of Akuma's Demon Flip. A command jump from which he has follow-ups such as a dive kick, overhead or command grab.

Sobald der Berserker-Modus aktiviert ist, wird Warwick noch stärker © Riot Games

Warwick's unique mechanic is his rage. This increases with damage dealt and puts him into berserk mode as soon as the bar is full. This happens automatically. At this stage, all of Warwick's aspects increase and he gains access to a double jump. However, the berserk timer runs continuously. Alternatively, the mode can also be activated by using his level 3 supers.

11 Yasuo

Yasuo is a consistently solid champion in 2XKO © Riot Games

Style: Midrange

Movement options: Run

Like Darius, Yasuo is a good character for players with solid fighting game fundamentals. His normal moves allow for a strong neutral game and his combos have a high damage potential.

One of his most outstanding special moves is his wind wall. Although it doesn't stop players, it does stop any projectiles thrown by your opponents. Yasuo's special moves that pass through the wind wall are also boosted.

Yasuo's wind wall stops projectiles © Riot Games

His stance special is also worth mentioning. Yasuo has countless options for cancelling moves with his stance and accessing the various follow-ups. These include attacks that can cover the entire screen. Mastering these stance cancels is the key to maximising Yasuo's potential.