5 Minutes with DJ Zinhle

With the release of her summer hit "Umlilo" just behind her, DJ Zinhle returned to Red Bull Studios Cape Town to headline the first edition of Red Bull Music Studios Live . We took the opportunity to catch up with her and find out what her highlight of 2019 was, what she hopes to achieve in 2020 and what we can expect from her upcoming album. Read below for the full interview.

You were here last mid-2019. What would you say was your highlight of that year?

Definitely “Umlilo”. When we were here we didn’t have the song and after that, there was a song. That was the biggest highlight.

DJ Zinhle © Ashiq Johnson

2020 has just begun. What are your goals for 2020?

I have to release an album this year somehow. My friends, my family, my label have all been on my case about making music. Also, I’m in a space where I want to make more music. So definitely there are plans for an album in August. I know I’ve said this every year for the last five years but we would like to do an album this year. It’s definitely happening this year.

The last time you were in studio you were working on techno influenced sounds. Have you been exploring that any more?

We have to explore it more and are because we are still trying to get to that international market. But I’ve got interest from very interesting artists overseas, Starley from Australia and other places. Very interesting artists that want to work with us, so we have to sit on that sound. I think it’s the future, but we just need to give it afrobeats a bit and bring it back home. I’m happy to explore sounds, it’s something nice to do.

You mentioned you want to release an album. What kind of flavours can we expect from it?

I’m a house and dance DJ so mostly house music. But I’m not bad at AmaPiano, the EDM stuff, but mostly house.

DJ Zinhle © Ashiq Johnson

What are you listening to at the moment when you’re just chilling?

I’m very boring with music. Right now I’m listening to Tsego because I went to Taboo and Tsego performed and I was impressed so I’m listening to that the whole time! I’ve got phases. I’ll listen to an artist for a long time. I listen to a mix. Starley because I need to understand her sound. I like AmaPiano, it’s fire. But I’m mostly an RnB and soul type person. I like listening to the old school stuff. Luther Vandross, Michael Jackson…

What was one song that defined summer for you?