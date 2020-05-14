When it comes to evoking the warm glow of nostalgia, there are very few games that can match the early entries in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. Gamers of a certain age will look back misty-eyed and speak with almost hushed reverence when discussing the stunning skateboarding titles’ flicks, tricks and unbelievable soundtracks, and with good reason.

Now, the birdman is back, with original developers Activision announcing that the series’ first two instalments will be grinding back onto our screens with stunning remasters set to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Here’s what you can expect when you take to the skies, once again.

Why all the excitement?

For those of you who may have missed the original games’ abundant charms, the level of excitement surrounding the remasters may come as something of a surprise. But take it from us – it’s more than sentimentality that has us itching to play these titles again.

Be the birdman in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered © Activision

The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater landed at the tail end of 1999 and changed the genre forever. Previous attempts at recreating skateboardings thrilling highs and wince-inducing lows had been mixed at best, but Pro Skater’s arrival changed all that – with arcade-y gameplay complemented by an incredible amount of depth that differentiated the ten playable real-life pro skaters, ensuring a surprisingly high skill level for those who put in the time to master the tricks.

This mix of authentic realism and brilliantly accessible gameplay was built upon in the sequel – one of the finest, and final games to arrive on the original PlayStation. New skaters, deeper gameplay, incredible new modes (hello, create your own skater) and a career mode that went beyond the collect-the-tapes simplicity of the first game ensured this was far more than just a worthy follow-up, but a classic game that brought the world of skateboarding to a mass audience.

Oh, and the soundtracks were incredible, too.

Who’s behind the remasters?

The past few years have been incredibly kind to those eager to revisit classic games with all the trappings of current-gen technology. From the staggering Shadow of the Colossus, to the unique charms of Okami HD, to the brilliantly charming Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, we’ve been blessed with worthy updates of some truly astonishing games.

Thankfully, the remasters of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are in safe hands, with the same team behind Crash’s glorious return set to reintroduce the birdman to our screens. Anyone who’s played Vicarious Visions’ recent update of Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot trilogy will know that they brilliantly capture both the original’s charm, while also building on the foundations to provide something that flourishes on next-gen consoles. We’re positive they’ll bring the same level of attention and care to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, and that’s very much reason to be excited.

What the remasters include

The original rosters will return for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered, with familiar faces including Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell and the main man himself, Tony Hawk, all back in action. The old favourite special moves remain intact, and can be shown off across all the levels from the original games, including the much-loved Warehouse and The Bullring.

Multiplayer (both local co-op and online multiplayer) are included, so you can take your tricks on the road and demonstrate your skills (or your ability to take a spill) in friendly or competitive formats. Meanwhile, you can once again get creative with the superb Create A Player and Create A Park returning, with an incredible amount of customisation available to create both the sublime and the deeply, deeply silly.

And in a move that will undoubtedly prove popular, many songs from the original games’ soundtracks will be returning. Skating never sounded so good.

What’s new?

So, while we know what’s returning, what are the new additions we can expect to see in these classic games? First, of course, is the fresh lick of paint – presented in 4K with updated and enhanced graphics, running at a 60fps frame rate, you can expect those kick-flips to look especially sharp.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered finally returns © Activision

And while each skater’s classic moves will be back, they’ve also picked up some new tricks over the past few years, so you can expect to see some gnarly additions, including the Revert, Lip Tricks and the Wall Plant, letting you pull off some even more spectacular combos. Levels will come replete with old and new goals, and online multiplayer makes it debut – you can even take your created parks online for other skaters to appreciate the fruits of your labour.

One thing’s for sure: there’s plenty to look forward to, both old and new.

When can we play it?