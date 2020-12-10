A conversation with Cape Town electronic producer Zain Wolf

Coated thick in experimentation, Zain Wolf is an electronic music producer, composer and sound-designer currently based in Cape Town. Originally producing and DJing under the moniker Phizicist, leaving a mark on the scene with the 2016 release of Macabre LP on Upscale, Wolf soon after dropped the pseudonym to begin releasing thought-provoking, hard-hitting electronic music, or rather excursions under his given namesake. So far, Zain Wolf has released two equally enthralling EPs, collaborated with a number of similarly like-minded artists and has worked with some wonderfully curated record labels creating a lasting impression on both local and international listeners.

Soaking in textural bliss, your music is progressive and entrancing through clear-as-day production values. To the unaware, how would you personally describe the music you produce?

I usually give a fair warning for some of the music I've made before playing it for people to prepare for the worst, or rather, a very audibly-intense experience as a buffer. Although I do have more passive and 'vibey' music, there's a fair amount that's quite dense, sometimes to its detriment. Sometimes it’s fun to push the boundaries of sound and really get in there, experimenting with different synthesis techniques and smashing shit against a wall and hoping it sticks. If I had to describe the music I make - I would say it's electronic music with intent and tends to have a narrative built into it.

In early September, you released your latest and most realized body of work to date; Therapy EP. Could you explain the recording process, and how it may have differed to your previous work, Service Industry EP?

The Therapy EP is a collection of previously released tunes I did with various labels, all written in different periods. “Stages of Depression” and “Fear of Failure” (which I collabed on with Australian producer and very good friend, Pensive) were released on Vale, “Abandonment Issues'' was released on Digital Whomp and “Delusions of Grandeur” (which a close friend, Cape Town-native and extraordinary music producer .Kage and I collaborated on) was released on Upscale. To be honest, I asked all the labels involved if I could release the tracks as a single body of work because it was based on thematic naming conventions and I needed to raise funds to start attending actual therapy. While every sale really did help, I felt like a fraud asking people to buy it just because it would help me. That being said, this collection of songs would be my divergence away from the Phizicist moniker - coming to terms and facing all my mental hindrances, past traumas and putting to rest the inner fight between myself and, well, myself. Service Industry EP which I released on Saturate, was more a guided take on combining 'sentimental' pieces and mashing them up into experimental, DnB, halftime, dubstep and hip-hop influenced beats. I based the narrative around working within the service industry and a caricatured view on some of the clientele. I know some of the interludes sound "deep" but the meanings behind all the songs are essentially quite facetious (laughs).

Found on 2020’s perplexing Therapy EP, the track “Abandonment Issues” is a crushing experience, bursting with diverse instrumentation and ethereal atmosphere. Could you break this track down, and explain the inspiration behind it?

I hadn't written a song in ages until I wrote “Abandonment Issues”. I was approached by Digital Whomp to write a song for their compilation Future Whomp. The track mainly consists of samples from a sample pack I had made for Capsun Audio. I needed to write the track in a preset time frame so I approached making the tune as I would a halftime track - very hip-hop groove based and later I incorporated funk influences into it. The main piano motif was what I based the track around. I would write out the track to give it a set groove and a set structure then begin running various elements already in the track through effects to create samples that would be homogenous to the track. I'd do this process to create fx, fills, musical licks etc and then I embellished the track with musical and percussive parts to fill the gaps and make it cohesive, or at least cohesive to my ears.

Zain Wolf © Anton Scholtz

Between producing under your given name and your alter moniker Phizicist, what are some of your preferred aspects of performing live, and how does this differ from being in a studio setting?

I actually no longer produce under the moniker Phizicist, but maybe one day I'll consider reviving it. When I do perform live - I generally DJ, with one or two performances being, in a sense, "live". I played live for Ghia on beats alongside Callum Mcdonald about two years back, and that was a hell of a lot of fun! Myself and my best mate Jwan produce under another alias Hawkword - making Hip-hop, disco and essentially "smooth-as-fuck" music. Whilst I still stayed in Joburg (and I believe he had moved down to Cape Town), myself and my cousin Clarke Blanche would create live sets of the Hawkword catalogue and play that out. I've also worked with Daniel Roxenburg, a guitarist, performing a Hawkword live show at Arcade Empire in Pretoria. Honestly, I prefer the studio environment - less can go wrong and whatever goes wrong in the studio could be a happy accident in terms of music creation. Whilst playing out, too many moving parts is not a vibe.

Button Bashers Episode 3: Hawkword

This year has no doubt been extremely tough on everyone - for you musically, how has it affected your writing and producing process?

I don't think this year has affected my music in terms of making it tough for me to be creative. Maybe it has, I'm not particularly sure but I can say I've become even more critical about how I make music and had to take a step back to remind myself why I'm doing this. If anything, this year has felt disheartening and devastating in some cases for many who've invested all their time and effort into music - I think all musicians can resonate with the idea that this year, and the impact it’s had on their music, and even their music-making abilities.

What does the foreseeable future hold for your music and what do you hope to soon achieve?

I can't say there is anything much for Zain Wolf but I do have a couple of projects in the works - one of them being with .Kage, which hopefully we'll be able to show you soon. As well as more Hawkword music, which we're working on with Paul Bakaman Stubbs - hopefully we'll be able to show it off soon.