Naim Chidiac describes his unique experience in Dakar Rally
A Photography Experience Like No Other
Naim Chidiac, a Lebanese photographer residing in UAE, has covered hundreds of events around the world. Naim, an extreme athlete himself, is specialized in sports photography and covers mainly extreme and motorsports events.
Naim’s journey with photography started around 20 years back and since then has covered mega events such Red Bull X-Fighters, Red Bull Car Park Drift, Formula 1 races, etc.
In 2020, he was presented with the opportunity to photograph Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia which was an unforgettable experience especially when he was asked to take photos from the land and air.
Naim’s experience in Dakar goes beyond photography as he describes how preparation and logistics are vital to survive the 2-weeks Dakar Rally. Challenges range from sleeping in a different place every day, packing the right gear to showering in freezing water.
