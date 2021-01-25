A Photography Experience Like No Other

Naim Chidiac, a Lebanese photographer residing in UAE, has covered hundreds of events around the world. Naim, an extreme athlete himself, is specialized in sports photography and covers mainly extreme and motorsports events.

A Photography Experience Like No Other © Naim Chidiac

Naim’s journey with photography started around 20 years back and since then has covered mega events such Red Bull X-Fighters, Red Bull Car Park Drift, Formula 1 races, etc.

In 2020, he was presented with the opportunity to photograph Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia which was an unforgettable experience especially when he was asked to take photos from the land and air.

A Photography Experience Like No Other © Naim Chidiac

Naim’s experience in Dakar goes beyond photography as he describes how preparation and logistics are vital to survive the 2-weeks Dakar Rally. Challenges range from sleeping in a different place every day, packing the right gear to showering in freezing water.