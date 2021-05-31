Gaming
Once upon a time, gaming was considered a niche hobby for nerds. There was also a time when racers had to put their entire lives on the line to feel the adrenaline rush behind the steering wheel. The evolution from the good old pixelated days to ultrarealistic simulators forced both worlds to collide, giving us everything beautiful in between.
With gamers becoming athletes and athletes becoming gamers, Abdo Feghali enjoys the best of both worlds. He maintains his agility and focus behind the simulator and manages to have his own dose of fun and competitiveness while playing his favorite games.
We asked Dado about his favorite racing games and influences. Here’s what he chose:
Content Manager for Assetto Corsa
I spend most of my time playing this game online with friends. I absolutely love drifting in this game. Lately I have my personal branded 350Z with the same specs as my real car. Of course, you can’t feel the G-force and speed while going from side to side, but it just teaches you a lot about drifting, like steering, counter-steering, braking, changing gears, etc. I also drive Schumacher’s Ferrari F2004 on Spa-Francorchamps. The speed and sound are just breathtaking.
Dirt 2.0
Dirt 2.0 has WRC stages with historic cars, latest generation cars, and at the same time I can play Rallycross. I usually drive the new VW Polo R5 in Rallies. Of course, the old Lancia, Toyota group A cars, old WRC cars, and historic Group B cars are just spectacular, but I enjoy driving the VW as I think it’s closest to real life. As for Rallycross, I usually go for the Audi S1. The sound of Group B cars with the turbocharged and supercharged 5-cylinder engine is something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid, but driving them in game just doesn’t give you the “wow” feeling.
Carlos Sainz has got to be my favorite Rally driver. He’s been winning since the 80’s across different generations, with a recent victory in Dakar. The guy just wins everywhere. Sébastien Ogier is also one of my top favorites, winning 7 World Rally Championships with three different manufacturers and currently on the way for another victory with a third. Also, “if in doubt, flat-out.” Colin McRae changed the rules and pushed the boundaries of the game. Afterall there’s a video game after him.
F1 2020
I play Formula 1 whenever I feel like I need clean driving with smooth precise steering and enormous top speeds, which is the opposite of going sideways in Rallies. You can feel the effect of different aero-packages in different circuits and weathers. That’s what I try to teach my ten-year-old son Christopher whose dream is to become a Formula 1 driver.
Michael Schumacher is definitely my favorite F1 driver. Sebastian Vettel is also one of my favorites, winning four consecutive titles with Red Bull Racing in the V8 era. Currently, Max Verstappen is the most exciting with the ruthless overtakes and the constantly-maturing and aggressive driving style.
When it comes to gaming, Dado sticks to racing games and never ventures into any other genre. “I’ve always been dedicated to cars and motorsports; I never play non-racing games. When everyone was playing Counter Strike, I was on the simulator driving my favorite cars.”, says Dado
Apart from gaming, Dado enjoys playing a lot of other sports.
I enjoy Basketball, Tennis, and riding my bike to stay in shape in the open air, considering that I hate hitting the gym. I’ve been dreaming of dunking since I was a kid. I can touch the rim now, but I just wish I had the extra height. I watch a lot of NBA, and I loved watching The Last Dance. It really inspires me how Michael Jordan believed in himself and his teammates to push them all the way. Believing in yourself has got to be the most important thing in life in order to achieve your goals.