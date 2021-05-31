Dirt 2.0 has WRC stages with historic cars, latest generation cars, and at the same time I can play Rallycross. I usually drive the new VW Polo R5 in Rallies. Of course, the old Lancia, Toyota group A cars, old WRC cars, and historic Group B cars are just spectacular, but I enjoy driving the VW as I think it’s closest to real life. As for Rallycross, I usually go for the Audi S1. The sound of Group B cars with the turbocharged and supercharged 5-cylinder engine is something I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid, but driving them in game just doesn’t give you the “wow” feeling.