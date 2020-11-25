AKA brings wrestling to music with new EP, ‘Bhovamania’

Before AKA became known as one of the most decorated rap musicians in South Africa, he was just a kid who would be glued to the TV on a Sunday watching WWE wrestling.

Fast forward almost two decades, he is tapping into that childhood memory and the energy of Wrestlemania with his latest release, “Bhovamania.” The 13-track offering has been in the works for two years but the lockdown accelerated the process as AKA had more time on his hands.

“I’m having fun [making music] and I wanted to make a conceptual EP project and base it around a theme. And for me, this was the next step of my evolutionary process. I am allowing people to look at where I am in my life right now and how I'm feeling. And, yeah, those are the vibes,” said AKA.

Because it is a conceptual album, the 32-year-old rapper employed a different approach to the presentation and production of the music. The cover is a black background with the title of the project in yellow and red. Outside his joint album with ANATII, this is the first time AKA has used a simplistic cover in comparison to his previous album artwork which uses his face.

In the production, AKA fuses hip hop with a dash of dance and afro-pop and sprinklings of amapiano, EDM, and trap. There is also the pronounced use of live instruments like drums and the electric guitar that are present throughout the entire EP.

The sonic landscape was spearheaded by AKA alongside his longtime producers, Makwabeats, Tweezy, and Gemini Major. Despite experimenting with different styles, ‘Bhovamania’ still displays the textbook AKA sound which is rooted in the use of samples and infusion of local sounds.

It opens with ‘Casino’, a song that samples ‘My Love’ by Route 94 featuring Jess Glyme. AKA enlists Sho Madjozi and Flvme on the song and it immediately sets the laid back and upbeat tone of the EP.

“I just think it's such an awesome collaboration between me and Sho Madjozi, who is a phenomenal artist and somebody that I have wanted to work with for a long time. I don't really make a lot of records with female artists so I thought this is perfect,” said AKA. “And then obviously, Flvme is an up-and-coming hip hop artist who is awesome. I love his sound, love his vocals and I love his energy. It was a really good combination and I’m happy how I managed to balance everything together.”

The record is followed by a pure hip hop record in ‘Heavy Drink’ and it features one of Supa Mega’s favourite collaborators, KO. Yanga Chief is another frequent collaborator who appears twice on the album in ‘Monuments’ and ‘Mr Perfect’

“K.O is a legendary lyricist; one of the most legendary lyricists of all time. I'm so fascinated by the way he puts words and meaning together. And Yanga, for me, is just someone who has a completely different sound. We have come a long way together. I feel like they are on a different dimension to anything else that I normally come across,” said AKA.

The album enters more emotive territory with ‘Finessing’ that features his current girlfriend, Nelli Tembe. She opens the record by gliding on the beat with her rap-singy catchy hook, “Nelli, you finessing/ You ain’t lying , you be lionesing” with AKA and Mampintsha ad-libs in the background.

‘Cross My Heart’ and ‘Mr. Perfect’ are records where he directly speaks about their relationship, illustrating the artist’s willingness to be open about his personal life. And while his private life tends to be a topic of gossip media, AKA is not concerned that this detracts away from his music.

Tracks 8-10 on the album serve as a way for Supa Mega to assert the position he occupies within South Africa’s rap scene. He displays the same braggadocio energy that is ever-present in wrestling and that he has been known for since his debut.

In Mufasa, he declares himself the leader of the pack when he says, “Over ten years, I done paid my dues/ I don’t give a sh*t who’s next/ I don’t play fair/Only best care about you/ Every year, Déjà vu/ If you don’t like me, what that say about you.”

He raps, “I could chill and never make a song again off of the strength of my catalogue/ F*ck a debate who got better cars/ F*ck a debate who got better bars” in ‘Energy.’

These lyrics signal that he is at a point in his career where he feels he has nothing to prove. And that’s regardless of public opinion.

By the end of the album, the tempo slows down with the song, “AKA” which features L-Tido. It is about seven minutes and is the longest record of the project. He interpolates Hulk Hogan who is boldly challenging Macho Man for the WWE championship and doing so exaggeratedly.

AKA intentionally finishes the EP on this note as he structures the sequencing of this project like a curve and he wants to take the listener on a ride where they leave more curious at the end.