Here's what we think of Aliens: Fireteam

Aliens is a beloved franchise to many and has a mixed reputation in both film and media. The enormous success of the original film was bolstered by the different but equally exceptional sequel, yet the third and fourth films failed to impress. Within the gaming industry there are plenty of Alien franchise games, some memorable and fantastic and some leaving players disappointed. With the new Aliens: Fireteam recently released its time to lock and load as we take on the most recognisable creature of them all and see if it’s one of the greats or best avoided.

GAME PLAY

The game plays out in third person action, a mode that seems to suit the sci-fi realm quite well. The game play is following in the footsteps of Left 4 Dead. The Left 4 Dead franchise left players hungry for more cooperative monster hunting experiences, but without a third title being announced it was left to third parties to provide us with these experiences. Games like Back 4 Blood are also to be released soon and its clear that these genres are well received by audiences. The third person take is something a little new and fresh to the genre and is completely welcome in the space. Something that is a bit unique and special is that the game also allows players to use this mechanic to specifically engage in duck and cover mechanics rather than just aiming down a scope and hoping for the best.

Up Close and Personal © Aliens Fireteam Elite

LOOK & FEEL

Aliens also looks to follow the more modern trend of introducing both Classes and Abilities to action paced games. It’s challenging creating classes within shooter titles. It often results in different access to weapons but rarely leaves an impression as a distinct class. Aliens does a reasonable job at both, granting players a notably different experience as they move from class to class. The Phalanx class for example is far sturdier, has shields and has stunning crowd-control mechanisms at its disposal. When compared to the Recon class, which relies on speed and support drones, it’s an altogether different escapade. With a fair number of classes to choose from, there is an opportunity to maximize efficiency and attempt different strategies whilst playing with your closest friends. Bear in mind, that it’s a 3-player game so you simply will not be able to deploy all the different classes in one excursion.

Putting the fire in fireteam © Aliens Fireteam Elite

WEAPONS & ALLIES

Although you will come across some interesting faces during your battles, some that you may be familiar with from other Aliens media, the characters aren’t the most memorable of all time, with an odd exception or two. The game also allows you to play without your best friends with two NPC characters, Beta and Alpha. Although this is a small nuance to the game, these two characters are synthetics. This means that they are effectively AI companions both in real life and in game. A concept that I thought was quite clever and added a subtle meta immersion. There is still a solid story to explore here, and each campaign does offer its thrills, the developers do have a history of RPG titles after all, so it is definitely reflective in the story and the customisation experience.

As is the done thing with coop survival experiences, enemies aren’t helpless and have some interesting tools at their disposal. There are some enemies that perform special actions that can leave you vulnerable during your missions. An example of these updated monstrosities is the Spitter, an alien that has a ranged attack that, you guessed it, spits acid at your party. These acid areas restrict your movement and make it that much harder to ‘hunker down’ during an engagement. I really appreciated this mechanic as too often games prevent you from making a stand in a specific area due to overwhelming spawn mechanics such as simply being zerged without areas to kite your enemy or by endlessly spawning enemies. The acid mechanic does make it hard to stand and deliver, but it feels less punishing when you do decide to setup shop and give the AI some digital ammo. You won’t only be dealing with the title aliens though as there are also synthetics and pathogen husks (read doom enemies)

SUMMARY

If you are a fan of the films (or even sci-fi space travel films in general), you will also appreciate the claustrophobic environments you find yourself in. Bear in mind, these exact same environments can be difficult to navigate when swarming alien foes are pressuring you and the often grey spaceship interiors could get a little repetitive and dull over time.

The game is available on all platforms, so no-one has to miss out on this one. Aliens: Fireteam is easy to pick up but has a deep customization system that is a dream for the tinkerers among us. Overall, it’s a solid outing in the Alien franchise and when enjoyed alongside your friends its guaranteed to provide some memorable and fun moments.

Now make sure that load out is perfect marine! E.T seems to be a bit more bitey than usual.