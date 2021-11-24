At the moment, Free Fire is considered one of the most talked about mobile games! Released back in 2017, the game is currently the most popular Battle Royale game, surpassing PUBG, Call of Duty: Mobile, and so on. Right now it stands at more than 60 million user reviews, making Free Fire the most reviewed game in the world.

All We Know About Free Fire! © IGDB.com

Free Fire has a lot of in-game modes, including:

Classic: A standard Battle Royale with up to 50 players fighting for survival. Clash Squad: A versus game of 2 teams playing 7 rounds; the team that wins the most out of these 7 matches wins cash to exchange for new weaponry. Rush Hour: A shortened standard Battle Royale game with only 20 players dropped into a small area. Kill Secured: A game that follows the death-match sequence where players have to score the most kills in order to win. Big-Head: A team death-match where the difference is in having all players’ heads enlarged just for fun.

Some of these modes are only available on certain days, while Classic and Clash Squad are the “always-on” modes.

The game originally started with only one map called “Bermuda”. However, developers brought two new maps to life: Purgatory and Kalahari. It’s important to point out that all these maps are the same in size, but different in just about everything else.

Characters:

As for characters, this game has preset characters with backstories and motivations that make every character shine and stand on their own. What makes the in-game character even more special is their unique passive abilities that could make or break your game if used strategically. The game right now has more than 30 playable characters, most whom are based on real life people; Alok for instance is based off the Brazilian DJ Alok! How cool is that?

Lastly, let’s talk a little bit about the weapons this game has! There are, of course, countless weapons in Free Fire, but with these updates we’ll see more and more of them rolling in! We went through some of the most used and most popular weapons, and here are our personal favorites:

Weapons:

Pistols: One of the most basic weapons to use in any game, yet still hands down one of the most effective and much better than going melee mode. Assault Rifles: A standard weapon that offers both power and accuracy. Submachine Guns: Your quick, on-the-spot killing gun in small areas. But be careful: with this high fire rate comes an even higher recoil in larger spaces. Shotguns: The best gun to use in duels or close contact! It’s powerful and can easily eliminate your enemy due to its great force.

There are various other weapons than the 4 we’ve selected, but the weapon of your choice solely depends on your play style.

Now that we’ve given you a quick rundown of Free Fire, what did you like about it and what didn’t you like? Share this story and let us know your thoughts.