Where to go surfing (without a crowd)

As the surfers all rush back to their home breaks or their favourite breaks, some have been pretty congested. Carparks are full, and paddle-out channels are congested as well.

We have so much open space and so many kilometres of coastline. There are many areas and zones for us as South African surfers to find a little quiet corner or two. We just need to get driving, we need to get our heads around Google Maps and we do need to open our eyes.

The West Coast

It’s not as easy and accessible as it used to be. Still, the west coast zone, from Silverstroom all the way to Lamberts Bay, is literally littered with waves that are totally empty on an average day. While a bank at Melkbos might be teeming, just a few klicks away the surf could be going off, with no one in sights.

Way up West © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

While everyone heads for the beaches of Silvers and Ysterfontein, there are several reef breaks, right in front of your eyes, that are hardly ever surfed. They break on many tides and swells, and if you want to avoid the more famous beach breaks (did you see what I did there?), there are two similar waves not that far away.

Similarly, the zone between E Bay and Yoyos has more surf spots than you would expect, just over the next sand dune.

The Overberg

Talk about these spots too much, and there will be repercussions. There is however a lot more to this zone than Kogel Bay and Betty's. Several surf spots litter this zone that turns on with certain tides and swell directions. Because the coast is so convoluted, it takes a few years or a big pile of luck to get the right spots on the right day.

There is a farm near the sea, and there is a point near some penguins. There is an incredibly long left near a flower store. There is an epic right-hander tucked away, just around the corner from a very dreary hotel.

Beyond Gansbaai is another world, with a few nooks, and some right-hand crannies. There is a secret spot that we nearly lost to a Nuclear Power Plant a few years ago. That little snipper should get the investigators thinking. If you find it, watch out for the local poachers. They are the heaviest locals of all.

Wild Coast

Heading even further away from the madding crowd, the Transkei always brings to mind perfect right-hand sand-bottom points, but there is so much more than just that. The Presly Bay area has several waves – reefs, beaches and little double-up wedges in the area. You might luck onto one if you’re there, similarly around Coffee Bay and a few back beaches in the area. Living is cheap, and there is so much open space and social distancing is the norm.

Jordy Smith and MFeb on the Wild Coast © Anthony Fox / Red Bull Content Pool

When you head north from Durban to the Tinley Manor area, some waves around that zone throw some crazy barrels. Tinley itself was blown wide open when a major international surf contest was held there. Still, many waves in the area, lefts and rights and reefs and double-ups, all get excellent on the right day. It is quite a big area but just north of the Tinley area is another large, leafy holiday-makers area with a right point break that no one surfs, and a few pockets of barreling wedges that will always be yourself and the mates you came with