Apex Legends goes beyond Battle Royale

Respawn’s Apex Legends is a popular Battle Royale game that built off the original FPS marvel Titanfall 2, which didn’t get nearly enough praise at the time of launch. While Apex has become a firm favourite in the genre, the game is set to introduce 3 v 3 Arenas in the next update, Apex Legends Legacy. The new competitive mode could easily be a potential competitor to the likes of new popular titles like Valorant. With the new mode releasing May 4 - expect old school Titanfall 2 players and traditional FPS fraggers to be all in.

The latest update to Apex Legends, Legacy, will be the biggest update for the game so far. The Battle Royale side of the game will see significant updates including a new weapon called the Bocek Bow and some tweaks to the Olympus Map. There is also the introduction of a new legend, Kairi “Valkyrie” Imahara, who was introduced with some Titanfall 2 throwbacks that should appease the original Respawn fan boys and girls (who doesn’t love a little Kuban Blisk cameo?).

Legacy will also bring with it a new mode of play: Arenas.

Apex Legends Game Director Chad Grenier says the team always had a long term goal to go beyond Battle Royale. The new game mode does just that.

Teams of 3 compete against one another in an Arena. Familiar maps and areas have been customised to suit a short format shoot ‘em up that gives a nod to the Titanfall 2 gauntlets of old. Your current favourite Legends are available for arena fights, but you will need to work as a trio to determine how best to utilise each legend while balancing your economy. The economy mechanic currently used in the likes of CSGO and Valorant will come in to play in the Arenas as well. You’ll need to decide to spend money on weapons or Legend abilities, to determine the best way to play. Your team requires 3 victories with a 2 win margin to claim the game. Over and above purchasing and crafting up your buys, weapons also drop in the arena in the middle of the round, teasing players to force engagements and encouraging a far more aggressive style of play.

Arenas in Apex Legends Legacy © EA

The weapon and movement mechanics in Apex Legends have always been a huge selling point to FPS fans who would usually choose to stay away from Battle Royale and focus on traditional shooters. The speed and movement they loved from Titanfall 2 was exactly why many would return to Apex Legends and put their distaste for Battle Royale aside. However, with the introduction of arenas, that incredibly fluid and fast style of play is now available in a format that will very quickly attract some of the best fraggers in the world.

The Apex Legends Arena mode is intense. You’re going to get fast encounters with good teams, open fire fights and shorter matches that have very little down time. It is also extremely competitive and likely will offer up an opportunity to Electronic Arts to extend its Esports offering for the title. Apex Legends Arenas may be able to offer up a competitive mode of high level action and hype, which would be ideal for the competitive audience.