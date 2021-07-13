Find out how VYBN Esports won Africa's largest Rainbow Six Siege Tournament

On the 26th and 27th of June 2021 the Grand Finals for the ASUS ROG III Invitational took place in South Africa. Following a qualifying leg which included group stages and a playoffs bracket - four South African teams made it through to the Grand Finals to compete in a single elimination bracket and determine the winning team, who pocketed R50 000 of the prize pool.

VYBN Esports, Bravado Gaming, Phoenix MGO and DNMK Esports were the top four teams and put on a performance to showcase the level of South Africa’s PC Siege play. The tournament was fully digital to ensure compliance with South Africa’s lock down restrictions, while the broadcast team operated from a studio in Johannesburg. The first game of the weekend saw VYBN Esports take on DNMK. The battle was intense, with both teams ultimately built around line ups of the now disbanded ATK Arena, which dominated the Siege scene for much of its infancy. In the third map of the best of three series VYBN was able to claim a victory and their spot in the Grand Finals. Bravado would ultimately meet them after a dominating performance against the surprising Phoenix MGO.

ROG III Invitational © Supplied

While VYBN and Bravado put on an epic best of three finale going into extra time in the final map - with VYBN being crowned the winner - it was Phoenix MGO’s story that captured the hearts of local esports fans. The Siege team was able to claim a convincing third place in the tournament, which was their first ever PC competition. The majority of the line up played on console leading up to the ROG Invitational. Phoenix was also the only team in the top four not to have the financial support of a larger esports organisation. Coming into the competition they weren’t pipped to make Top 4 and on doing so, delighted most fans. Their performance spoke for itself, making an impressive impact on the competition as a whole after beating DNMK in the playoffs and third and fourth place game, as well as taking a map off eventual winner VYBN during the playoffs.

Rainbow Six Siege has continued to grow in popularity in South Africa with a large contingent of console based players and a growing PC community. With the close match ups and story book performances from the likes of Phoenix, the tournament could potentially be one of the first to snowball the game to more prominence in the competitive esports arena locally.

VYBN Esports Captain, Rowan “Xhosa” Steyn originally led the dominant ATK Arena Siege team to a host of victories, with his team’s victory in the ASUS ROG Invitational he has cemented himself as a force to be reckoned with in R6, especially considering the VYBN team only formed 2 weeks before the tournament started:

“Time was not on our side, so it was a very busy and hectic experience that needed more effort from us to catch up with the others. Competition is very tight. But there were specific players per team that really stood out for us, like DNMK’s Dan Da Man, Mystic and DVN from Bravado, with a special shoutout to Shadir from Phoenix.

In terms of advancing our gaming careers, this is massive. At the end of the day, if you want to become someone, you need networking. Now the team can add to their resumé that they won the biggest tournament in SA. This is something needed for the scene. Nothing can grow unless there’s financial incentive and support”.

With growing investment from South Africa’s leading esports organisations like Bravado Gaming and tournament organisers like Mettlestate, who hosted the ASUS ROG Invitational, Siege has the potential to develop into an exciting new FPS title locally, with a high level of skilled talent ready to compete.