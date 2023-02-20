Atomic Heart: A Wild Ride Through a Retro-Futuristic World

The game has been highly anticipated since its announcement in 2018, and for good reason. Atomic Heart offers a unique blend of first-person shooter and RPG mechanics, set in a bizarre, retro-futuristic world. I had the chance to get hands-on with an early build of the game, and I must say, it is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing and exciting games of the year.

The game takes place in an alternate version of the Soviet Union in the 1950s, where technology has advanced to a level far beyond our own reality. The player assumes the role of a Soviet KGB agent sent to investigate a secret research facility where strange experiments are taking place. The setting is a mix of sci-fi and retro-futurism, with robots, cyborgs, and other futuristic technology coexisting with the aesthetics of the 1950s, creating a unique and captivating atmosphere.

GAMEPLAY

The gameplay of Atomic Heart is fast-paced and action-packed, with a heavy focus on combat. The player can use a variety of weapons, including guns, melee weapons, and even their fists. The combat feels satisfying and impactful, with enemies reacting realistically to each hit. There is also an element of strategy to the combat, with the player needing to choose the right weapon for the job and make use of cover to avoid taking damage.

However, Atomic Heart is more than just a mindless shooter. The game features RPG elements, allowing the player to level up and upgrade their abilities. There are also crafting and looting mechanics, with the player able to scavenge materials to craft new weapons and gear. This adds a layer of depth and customization to the gameplay, allowing players to tailor their experience to their play style.

01 ENEMIES

The enemies in Atomic Heart come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they all have their strengths and weaknesses. The most common enemies that players will encounter are robotic creatures known as "Krasnye" - which translates to "Reds" in English. These robotic enemies come in several different forms, ranging from small, spider-like creatures to large, hulking robots. The smaller Krasnye move quickly and attack in swarms, while the larger ones are slower but have more powerful attacks.

In addition to the Krasnye, players will also face off against human enemies, such as scientists and soldiers. These enemies are armed with a variety of weapons, from pistols to assault rifles, and they pose a more direct threat to the player. Players will need to use cover and their weapons to take down these enemies, making for more tactical combat encounters.

As players progress through the game, they will encounter more powerful enemies, such as "Baba Yaga" robots, which are equipped with powerful energy weapons. There are also larger, more imposing boss enemies that pose a significant challenge to the player.

One of the strengths of Atomic Heart's enemy design is that each type of enemy requires a slightly different strategy to defeat. For example, the smaller Krasnye are best taken out with area-of-effect attacks, while the larger ones can be more easily defeated by focusing on weak spots. This variety in enemy design keeps the combat feeling fresh and engaging throughout the game.

It is worth noting that the enemy AI in Atomic Heart is impressive, with enemies reacting realistically to the player's actions. For example, if the player takes cover behind an object, enemies will attempt to flank or flush them out with grenades. The AI also allows enemies to coordinate with each other, making for more challenging and dynamic combat encounters.

02 WORLD DESIGN

One of the most impressive aspects of Atomic Heart is its world design. The game features an open world, with a variety of environments to explore. From a sprawling city to a creepy research facility, each area is uniquely designed and oozes with atmosphere. The world is also filled with secrets to uncover, encouraging exploration and discovery. The attention to detail in the world design is truly impressive, with every nook and cranny feeling thoughtfully crafted.

03 STORY LINE

The game also features a captivating story, with several twists and turns to keep players engaged. The story is presented through cutscenes and in-game dialogue, and it kept me hooked from start to finish. The main quest is around 20 hours and there are also around 15 hours of side quests as well as some great characters to interact with, further fleshing out the world and adding to the overall experience.

One of the most visually striking aspects of Atomic Heart is its art style. The game features a blend of retro-futuristic design and Soviet-era aesthetics, creating a truly unique and captivating world. The environments are filled with small details, from the propaganda posters on the walls to the robotic creatures wandering around. The game is also incredibly immersive, with excellent sound design that adds to the overall atmosphere.

However, the game is not without its flaws. While the combat is fun and satisfying, it can also feel a bit repetitive at times. The enemy variety is limited, and after a while, the combat encounters can start to feel a bit too familiar. Additionally, while the world is beautifully designed, there were some technical hiccups during my playthrough, with some frame rate drops and occasional glitches. However, it is worth noting that the build I played was an early version of the game, and these issues may be addressed in the final release.

In conclusion, Atomic Heart is shaping up to be a fantastic game that is well worth the wait for anyone looking for a fast-paced shooter with great RPG mechanics.