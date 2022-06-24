The International Breakers You’ll See At Red Bull BC One Camp, South Africa

This year, Red Bull BC One is celebrating its 15-year legacy in South Africa. As part of these celebrations, the world’s longest-running breaking competition is hosting a three-day camp in the lead-up to the national final. The camp will feature workshops, screenings, and exhibition battles from both local and international breakers.

01 Lilou (France)

A member of the judging panel, Lilou is a two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion and has built a formidable reputation as one of breaking's most uncompromising and popular characters. Born in France but of Algerian descent, Ali Ramdani first discovered breaking on TV and quickly began to imitate the moves he saw on the screen. He’ll be giving workshops all weekend.

02 Sarah Bee (France)

Another judge, Sarah Bee was born to Algerian parents in France. A member of Zamounda Crew, she started breaking at the age of 11 out of bored and never stopped. As a veteran of breaking, she’s excited to see more B-Girls joining the scene. She’ll be hosting a breaking workshop and a talk about b-girls.

Jey Legiteam (France)

The final international judge, Jey Legiteam started breaking in 97 and is a member of Legiteam Obstruxion. He loves exploring footwork and likes to share his experience and knowledge with dancers around the world. He’ll be hosting workshops all weekend.

03 B-Boy TawfiQ (Netherlands)

From the town of Harderwijk in the Netherlands, he started breaking at 15 after being attracted by the powerful moves. A member of The Ruggeds crew that has carved out a reputation as a powerful B-Boy who is always pushing the limits of what he can do. You can catch him in the Crashfest exhibition battle.

04 D12 (Algeria)

Hailing from Algiers, B-Boy D12 is a winner of the Red Bull BC One Cypher Algeria. He’ll be taking part in the South Africa versus Africa exhibition battle.

05 Dark Hero (Nigeria)

Nigeria’s Dark Hero combines breaking, callisthenics, and tricking to turn himself into a real-life anime hero. He’s also featuring in the South Africa versus Africa exhibition battle.

06 Delkrim (Ivory Coast)

Based in Abidjan, Delkrim is a national b-boy champion and Africa B-Boy vice-champion. He’s another participant in the South Africa versus Africa exhibition battle.

07 Lion (Tanzania)

B-boy Lion is the 2017 DTB winner, winner of the Slum Dance Africa Audition Tanzania, and winner of the 3 on 3 Breakfastjam 2018. He’ll also be taking part in the South Africa versus Africa exhibition battle.

08 Alvin (Columbia)

A member of Team Vinotinto and FORMLESS Corp., b-boy Alvin is the champion of the World Power Moves battle 2019. You can catch him in action in the Crashfest exhibition battle.

09 Yuki (Japan)

A member of Found Nation, b-boy Yuki is one of Japan's best when it comes to power moves. See those moves get unleashed in the Crashfest exhibition battle.

Featuring 16 of South Africa’s top b-boys and 8 top b-girls, the Red Bull BC One South Africa Camp and National Final takes places from the 24th until the 26th of June.