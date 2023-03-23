Red Bull BC One: B-Boy Toufeeq & B-Girl Keisha to rep Cape Town

B-boy Toufeeq and B-girl Keisha wiped the floor with their competition all the way to the top and will represent Cape Town at the national final taking place on 22 April in this city.

B-Boy Ruben © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool B-Boy Toufeeq & B-Boy Ruben © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool B-Boy Toufeeq © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool B-Girl Funky Child © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool B-Girl Keisha & B-Girl Funky Child B-Boy Toufeeq & B-Boy Ruben © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool B-Girl Keisha © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull BC One Cape Town Cypher © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Shorty © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull BC One Cape Town Cypher © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull BC One Cape Town Cypher © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull BC One Cape Town Cypher © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull BC One Cape Town Cypher © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Break dancing has a very rich history in Cape Town with dance crews such as Azanian Flames and Black Noise being instrumental in driving and developing the breakdancing culture within the city. The Mother City has also produced the most Red Bull BC One national champions in B-boy Benny, B-Boy Meaty and B-boy The Curse.

B-Boy Toufeeq & B-Boy Ruben © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Now in its 16th year, Red Bull BC One South Africa continues to hero the culture of breakdancing by going around South Africa to find the best breakers to compete at the national final, with Cape Town being the last stop. The Cape Town cypher was a day filled with breakdancing festivities as breakers from around Cape Town put their best foot forward to book themselves a spot at the national final.

B-boy Toufeeq was the winner of the day and had this to say about his win: “I missed the win last year and I came into today’s competition wanting to prove to myself that I can do this. I’ve won the city cypher four times, but would like to add the national finals under my belt and will continue with my five hours a day training in preparation for the national finals.”

The B-girl title was taken by B-girl Keisha, who commented; “Following my loss last year and my elbow injury, I really had to put in a lot of effort into my training, which helped me a lot as I came into this competition very calm. I’d like to thank my mother for pushing and supporting me and I cannot wait for the national finals.”

B-Girl Keisha © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

The host for the day was Mel Rock, and she made sure that the crowd was entertained throughout the entire competition, while DJ Bear had the breakers breaking it down to the hottest beats. Judges, Vouks, B-boy Benny, B-boy Shorty, B-boy Sam and B-girl Vee were kept busy as they had the task of crowning the B-boy and B-girl that will represent Cape Town at the national final.

The next stop for this prestigious breaking competition will be at the national final hosted in the Mother City on 22 April where the top 16 will go head-to-head to claim the 2023 title.