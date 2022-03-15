Red Bull BC One: B-Girl Saali & B-Boy Jandre to represent Oudtshoorn

In its 15th year in South Africa, the competition saw the best of the town go head-to-head for a spot to represent their city at the national finals. B-Girl Saali and B-Boy Jandre will represent Oudtshroon and George respectively at the national finals taking place on 01 May in Cape Town.

Hosted at the Toekomsrus Community Centre, competition kicked off with a celebration of the culture of breaking through a couch session with some of the legends in the game including B-Boy Toufeeq, B-Boy Meaty, B-Girl Courtnae’ Paul and more.

The second half of the day was dedicated to the qualifying cyphers which saw two newcomers claim their spot in the national final.

25-year-old B-Girl Saali brought her A game to the competition. “It was a good experience to compete. Everyone who came to the event was great. My focus now for the national final is to train consistently and keep the hard work up.” says Saali.

28-year-old B-Boy Jandre from George has been breaking since 2010 and continues to learn from competitions such as Red Bull BC One. “I’m always looking at ways that I can better myself as a breaker by watching my fellow B-Boys perform. Today was a great way to confirm my outlook and how I’ve become a better breaker by learning from others. See you in the finals in May,” says Jandre.

The winners of the national final will go on to compete at the Red Bull BC One World Final later in the year. The top 16 will be announced on 22 March 2022 for the national final which is taking place in Cape Town on Sunday 01 May 2022.