B-Girl Lisa and B-Boy Cutt win Red Bull BC One East London

Red Bull BC One is once again searching for the best breakers to represent Mzansi at the World Final taking place in Paris later this year which also marks 20 years of this groundbreaking competition.

The first cypher battles kicked off in East London this past weekend where B-boy Cutt wiped the floor with his best breaking styles all the way to victory. B-girl Lisa was the only B-girl in the competition and gained an automatic entry into the national finals, however, she stood her ground against some of the B-boys she battled on the day.

These two breakers will join 14 other top breakers in South Africa on 29 April at the National Finals taking place in Cape Town.

B-Boy Cutt © Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool

The current champs b-girl Mids from Gqeberha has just wrapped an exhilarating hero tour with b-boy winner The Curse, where they showcased the best of breaking and shared their experience of the world final with all the other young breakers around the country.

Hosted at Hemingways Mall in East London, the event kicked off with some workshops about the fundamentals of breaking and proceeded to the main breaking cyphers where breakers knocked each other out ultimately leading to the two winners.

B-girl Lisa on her win; “Being the only B-girl in the competition was a bit overwhelming, but I am very proud of myself as I made it to the quarter-finals of the competition. I am also excited about representing my city at the national finals, it'll be my third time competing at that level, and I am looking forward to it and hoping to improve on my last results.”

B-boy Cutt on his win; “I haven’t competed in a while, so my aim in coming to Red BC One was to enjoy myself and have fun. I didn’t put pressure on myself to win, but when I reached the semi-finals I got more comfortable and told myself, I can win this. I’d like to thank God for this win, and Red Bull for the opportunity to dance again.”

In addition to all the breaking action, host Elly The Entertainer had everyone entertained with his high energy.

There are more cyphers set to take place in Mzansi, if you are a breaker and want to be part of South Africa’s 16 years of BC One and 20 years of this global competition then here is where you can catch it next for the top spot:

Oudtshoorn – 04 Mar – Toekomsrus Community Centre

Johannesburg – 11 Mar – Newtown Junxion

Cape Town – 18 Mar - Joseph Stone

Have a look here for more information on this competition.