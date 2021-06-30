Three players with South African roots in the FIFAe World Cup

Three players with South African links will be among 32 from around the world will head to London in August to compete in the tournament for their share of the half a million dollar prize pool.

Beast’s journey to the World Cup wasn’t an easy one. He had to compete in the West Asia Region Qualifiers, which included previous World Champion MSDossary on the player list. On the weekend of the qualifiers Beast dropped into the lower bracket early, meaning he had to fight his way through the lower bracket to ultimately earn his way back into the competition. Which he did in impressive style. The two players that made it through to the Grand Finals would guarantee their spot in the FIFAe World Cup. As the Qualifiers were online, Beast would be much further away from many of his competitors - which contributes to less than great connection as well. Despite these obstacles, Beast pulled off incredible plays time and time again. In the final minutes of the game that would determine which player would meet MSDossary in the finals of the qualifier, and guarantee themselves a spot at the World Cup, Beast created magic for FIFA fans around the continent:

The 23-year-old student was, unsurprisingly overwhelmed by the result - a dream he had been working on since his FIFA career began:

Julio “Beast” Bianchi © Supplied

“It feels unreal to know that I’ve qualified to compete in the FIFAe World Cup - the biggest event on the FIFA calendar. It’s still sinking in. Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I would make it because I’ve had a tough past few weeks with studying and writing fourth year exams - which have been a big focus for me. The qualifiers themselves were unreal - so much excitement and so many surprises in games from world class contenders! The support from my family and loved ones, my team, everyone on social media and in the game chat throughout the qualifiers motivated me beyond words and really made me feel invincible! That made a big difference. This achievement is for all of us. I know the tournament is going to be tough with so many incredible opponents from around the world, all going there with the intention to win. I’m going to go and give it my absolute best shot, and aim to make South Africa, and Africa, proud!”

While Beast will represent South Africa, he won’t be the only South African at the tournament. Mohamed “KingCJ” Alioune Diop. The player is well known in South African FIFA circles after he became one of the first local players to be signed to an established overseas team, after DC United signed him midway through 2020.

Diop competed in the North American Playoffs for the FIFAe World Cup and was 11th seed out of 16 players. Despite the ranking difference he beat Former EMLS Cup Champion Adamou of the New York Red Bulls twice to claim the win and his spot in the World Cup. Because Diop lives and studies in the United States, he was not eligible to compete for South Africa as he was not in the country for the qualifiers. He decided to follow a lengthy qualifying process to win the US eNational Team Open and then received a call to represent the US for the FIFA eNations Cup. While he is technically the “opposition” now, he says he still plans to show the world the skill of African FIFA players:

“I’m looking forward to representing North America in the FIFAe World Cup but especially looking forward to showcasing the whole of Africa at the pinnacle of FIFA esports. Alongside Julio, I know we both plan to give our utmost best to fly the flag high!”

And for further proof that South Africa might just breed the best FIFA players in the world, Dire Wolves Dylan, the Oceania Winner, who will also be travelling to the FIFAe World Cup, brags two South African parents who immigrated to Australia just before he was born.