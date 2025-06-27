These are the 5 best exercises to strengthen your back

Back training is like a triathlon: "In the end, it's the little things that make the difference," says Mika Noodt , emphasising: "It's important that you first master the exercises you do technically and only then start using weights. This is the fastest way to improve your performance and avoid injury."

Strength training is a vital part of Mika Noodt's fitness Keeping fit is always a good idea! Mika Noodt

Speaking of injuries: According to Mika, strength training is always good for everyone to prevent injuries, regardless of whether you're just starting out in sports or are a top athlete like Mika. "Keeping fit is always a good idea," he emphasises.

So it's just right that Mika's back exercises help you to achieve quick and long-lasting results with little effort and optionally even without additional weights . "Especially when you're still rather untrained, you see progress almost every week," beams Mika, adding with a laugh: "It's different in triathlon! In cycling in particular, after a year of training, you're maybe a minute faster on average at some point, so it takes ages to achieve results."

01 The warm-up

It is important to warm up effectively before every training session. In other words, to get the body, muscles, tendons and joints up to operating temperature. Mika usually does this:

Mika Noodt warming up

"My warm-up usually starts with a forearm support, first with both arms and both legs, then I lift my legs individually, then my arms and increase the plank further, up to lateral and rotating planks . I then move on to lunges, first as normal, then with arms raised above the head, so that in addition to strengthening, we also get a stretch in the front chain. Then I move on to light alternating jumps to wake up the cardiovascular system. Finally, I like to do monster walks with a mini band around the legs above the knees to activate the glutes."

Then you're ready to go!

At home back circuit

There are various ways to organise your back training at home. To save time and train his endurance as well as his muscles, Mika does his five back exercises one after the other until he has completed each exercise once. He takes a break of no more than 60 seconds between each exercise. In strength training, this is called circuit training.

As a triathlete, Mika has to train particularly time-efficiently Circuit training saves time and trains strength and endurance Mika Noodt

"I organise my exercises in a circuit. I do one set of around 20 repetitions per exercise and then go straight on to the next exercise until I have completed all the exercises in my circuit once. I do three to four rounds of this." It's best to start with 10 repetitions per exercise and 2-3 circuit rounds as a beginner. Then begin to increase the number of repetitions and then the number of sets or circuit rounds.

Here are the numbers for Mika's back circuit at home at a glance:

5 exercises in the circuit

10-20 repetitions per exercise

0-60 seconds rest between exercises

3-4 circuits

02 Pull-ups

Pull-ups or chin-ups are effective self-weight exercises that strengthen the upper body, especially the upper back muscles. Unlike a chin-up, you grip the pull-up bar much wider than shoulder-width when performing a pull-up. In addition, the palms of your hands face away from your face rather than towards it.

Pull-up starting position Pull-up in the end position

This is how it works:

Grip the pull-up bar with your palms facing forward, well above shoulder width. The arms are fully extended in the starting position, forming a line with the entire body.

Now pull yourself up in a controlled manner until your chin reaches over the pull-up bar. Like Mika, you can pull your legs up slightly to train your abdominal muscles as well as your back.

Then slowly lower yourself back down in a controlled manner until you have returned to the starting position.

Repeat this movement 10 times and then move on to the next exercise.

Variation: If you can't do a full pull-up or 10 chin-ups initially, you can place a chair under your legs. Hang from the pull-up bar as described above and support the pull-up movement with your legs on the chair as necessary. You should be able to lower yourself to the starting position without the help of your legs.

03 Deadlifts

Deadlifts train your back extensor muscles as well as your buttocks and hamstring muscles. Deadlifts are a classic full-body exercise that, if performed correctly, promises great strength gains.

Starting position for the deadlift The final position of a clean deadlift

Here's how it works:

Stand shoulder-width apart in front of the barbell bar lying on the floor so that your feet are under the bar up to your midfoot and your shins are almost touching the barbell bar.

Now grip the bar at shoulder width so that your elbows are not touching your knees.

Your knees are slightly bent, your back is straight, and your abdominal muscles are engaged. In this starting position, your bum is stretched backwards and should form the lowest point of your back. Your shoulders are directly above the barbell bar.

Straighten up powerfully from this position and exhale slowly.

Move the barbell upwards in a controlled manner in a line close to your body and stretch your legs almost, but not completely. In the final standing position, push your hips slightly forward and pull your shoulders back.

Start by inhaling and slowly return to the starting position in a controlled manner.

Make sure that your muscles remain tense. Repeat this movement 10 times and then move on to the next exercise.

Variation: Before doing deadlifts with weights, practise the movement without weights first, using only a barbell bar or a straight wooden stick, broom, etc. Then gradually increase your training weight.

04 One-arm rowing

You train your back effectively and functionally with one-arm rows or one-arm dumbbell rowing, especially your latissimus dorsi. The one-sided load of one-arm rowing also works your core muscles at the same time.

Mika in the starting position for the one-arm row with the kettlebell Mika in the end position of a clean one-arm row

Here's how it works :

Find a flat bench or chair to lean on.

Now place your right knee and your outstretched right arm on the support so that your back is straight.

Your left leg is almost stretched out on the floor in a slightly stepping position.

Your left hand holds the dumbbell, and your left arm is stretched out and hangs down as an extension of your left shoulder.

As you exhale, pull your left elbow up close to your upper body until your left wrist touches your ribcage. Make sure that your back remains straight and does not hunch over.

Then slowly return the dumbbell to the starting position with a controlled inhalation. Repeat this movement 10 times and then move on to the next exercise.

Variation: To make the exercise heavier with less weight, you can slow down the movement and hold the upper position for a few seconds before lowering the weight again. This applies to all exercises in this circuit.

05 Face pulls

Face pulls are an effective exercise for strengthening your upper back, especially the external rotators, the hood muscle and the posterior shoulder muscles. The exercise helps to stabilise the shoulders and thus specifically contributes to injury prevention in the shoulder and neck area.

The starting position for the face pull Mika in the final position of his clean face pull with superband

Here's how it works :

Sit on the floor with your legs hip-width apart and stretched out, your upper body is upright and forms an L with your legs.

Wrap a Thera or Superband around your feet below the balls of your feet. Grasp the band with both hands shoulder-width apart in front of your face and pull it slightly at the beginning.

From this starting position, exhale and pull the band towards your chin by pulling your elbows outwards and up behind you.

Keep your upper body and legs stable. The shoulder blades pull backwards in the end position.

Your elbows and shoulders should be at the same height, with your wrists slightly above them. From this position, return the band to the starting position in a controlled manner as you inhale.

Repeat this movement 10 times and then move on to the next exercise.

Variation: Alternatively, you can do the exercise standing up. Attach the Thera or Superband to a solid, heavy object at chin height. Assume a stepping position and activate your core muscles. From here, follow the movement sequence described above.

06 Superman

The Superman exercise, or back lift, trains your lower back specifically and effectively, in particular the back extensors, as well as parts of your bum, hamstrings and core muscles.

Mika in the starting position for a Superman Mika in the final position of a solid Superman

This is how it works:

Lie flat on your stomach. Tuck your toes in and place them hip-width apart on the floor.

Tighten your glutes and core muscles and raise your head so that it is in line with your back. Look at the floor with your eyes, not forwards.

Bend your arms 90 degrees and lift them off the floor. Your elbows and shoulders should be at the same height and in line. The forearms are approximately parallel to the floor.

From this starting position, activate your back muscles as you exhale and lift your chest and arms as far off the floor as you can. The tips of your toes should remain in contact with the floor.

Pull your shoulder blades towards each other and backwards. As you inhale, slowly lower your chest and arms back to the starting position in a controlled manner.

Repeat this movement 10 times and then move on to the next exercise.

Variation: Alternatively, you can also lift your outstretched legs off the floor and stretch your arms out instead of bending them as you lift your chest.