Are these the best games of 2021

Another year has come and gone! They just seem to be flying by these days. It was a difficult 365 and we ended up spending many additional hours indoors. Fortunately, we had a great year of gaming to keep us occupied. We are going to give a few shout outs to some of our favourite games that have been nominated in the 2021 Game Awards.

Best Game – It Takes Two

It Takes Two © EA

What a lovely departure from the norm. A coop game that let’s you and your partner experience a giant of a tale from the perspective of a doll. Every trial is overcome with cooperation. Even when you do feel like teasing your companion with a fleeting moment of betrayal, it is far from punishing and really serves as another opportunity to bond and have a laugh.

Deathloop - Best Game Direction

This game was going all aboard the hype train. When we first heard of Deathloop we were captivated by the concept and bitten by how cool everything was. When the game was released, we were dashing through the unforgettable environments, weaving a more successful future one bullet at a time. Deathloop is a special game that will set the tone for new experiences just like it.

Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy - Best Narrative

Guardians © Square-Enix

Any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan would be happy to tell you all about the adventures of Starlord and his crew. That story would certainly contain how witty the dialogue between the characters is. This game lives up to that beautifully and the twists and turns throughout are breath taking. It’s a perfect example of how good a comic-to-movie-to-game franchise can be.

Kena - Best Art Direction

Kena © Emberlab

When it comes down to straight up beauty, very few games can claim to have Kena beat. Everything is so beautiful and picturesque. The characters even move beautifully! Kena isn’t resting solely on its artwork though. The game is still a lovely experience to play through and you are unlikely to forget your time in its scenic world.

Nier Replicant - Best Music

From beautiful art to beautiful Music – Nier gives us a masterclass in music as it not only creates sounds and music that are truly awesome, but matches its sounds with the adventure you are engaging in. The game has incredible themes, and the audio experience perfectly pairs up with it.

FFXIV - Best Ongoing

FFXIV © Square-Enix

It’s such a testament to the love the developers have for this game that we can even speak about this title. FFXIV was originally panned by players and critics alike. Another dead MMO in the making. The resurrection of FFXIV was a long time ago, but the game is not just still alive, its just released yet another expansion. See you there!

Back 4 Blood - Best Action Game

Another game best enjoyed with friends, Back 4 Blood is everything we wanted in a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead. The game has it all, zombies, ridiculous wall crawling creatures, banter between survivors (or in this case cleaners) and endless hours of fun. Every experience is a bit different, and every run feels like playing through an action horror film.

Valheim - Best multiplayer

I am not too sure that Valheim will win this year, but it’s a great game that deserve a moment of your attention. The base builing alone leaves most survival games in its wake and although the intentionally dated graphics may put some gamers off, being alongside your friends as you take on the Viking world and its monsters is one of the best ways you can spend time with others on the internet.

Dota2 - Best Esport & Best Team – Spirit

Ok, I am a little biased about this one. 2021 was a great year for Dota2 though. The International was certainly flawed this time around, but the gameplay was brilliant. Perhaps the thing that made us all fall in love with Dota2 again was Team Spirit. The total underdog story played out again somehow and made us realise that perhaps the impossible is possible.

That’s it for 2021, there are still some great games that didn’t make it out in time to get the nod, such as Halo Infinite, but let’s hope that 2022 can bring us great experiences like this again!