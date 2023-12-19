Bike
MTB
The most exciting mountain bike events in 2024
Mark these dates in your calendar – you won't want to miss these exhilarating mountain bike events happening across the world in 2024.
Here are 11 absolute must-see mountain bike events for 2024. Follow them online, on live feeds and broadcasts, or, better still, get yourself out to one of them and witness the action first-hand.
01
Red Bull Hardline
Where: Tasmania, Australia
When: February 23-24
For the very first time, the world's toughest downhill race heads to Australia and the Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania. Hardline celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024 and the new track in Australia is set to be just as daunting as those previously carved out by Dan Atherton in Wales. Featuring mammoth jumps, boulder drops, and technical puzzles to solve, this is not for the faint-hearted.
02
Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo
Where: Valparaiso, Chile
When: March
February/March in South America can only mean one thing for mountain bike fans: urban downhill action in narrow city streets across the continent. The UNESCO World Heritage seaport city of Valparaiso is the daddy of these events and has been hosting urban downhill races in some form since 2003. Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo sees riders rattling over rooftops, riding down staircases and navigating man-made obstacles as they make their way down to a finish area in the city centre.
03
Red Bull Cerro Abajo Guanajuato
Where: Guanajuato, Mexico
When: March 23
Red Bull Cerro Abajo hits the Mexican town of Guanajuato for the second time after it debuted in the series in 2023. The race conditions differ from the Valparaiso event, with Guanajuato standing at over 2,000m in altitude. Quite a bit more pedalling is required here than in other races in the series, making this event physical and demanding.
04
Crankworx Rotorua
Where: Rotorua, New Zealand
When: March 16-24
The Crankworx World Tour has been an ever-present in mountain bike seasons for as long as we care to remember, and in 2024, festival take place in Innsbruck, Rotorua, Cairns and Whistler. Rotorua retains its traditional place as the first stop of the Crankworx World Tour season after briefly being moved from March to November in 2021.
05
Crankworx Cairns
Where: Cairns, Australia
When: May 22-26
Cairns made its debut as a Crankworx World Tour stop in 2022, and has quickly become a fan-favourite after returning in 2023. Cairns features everything you expect from a Crankworx festival, but make it tropical. There's a full programme of competitions and contests, including downhill, speed and style, dual slalom and slopestyle.
06
ÖKK Bike Revolution
Where: Switzerland (five stops)
When: May 3 to September 15 across five events
In five stops across Switzerland (Chur, Engelberg, Davos, Gruyère, and Huttwil) a field of international athletes will battle it out for the overall title. The 2024 edition will be the third in the series that not only celebrates pro racing, but the entire bike community. Here, the elite riders mix with recreational athletes, young and old, freshmen with newbies, UCI riders with cycling enthusiasts. It's about celebrating bike sport in all its facets together and promoting fresh young talent. Why not join in?
07
Red Bull Hardline
Where: Wales, UK
When: June 1-2
In what's now become an annual test of big downhill riding skill and nerve, a selection of the world’s most talented mountain bike athletes will take to this challenging succession of monster jumps, boulder drops, technical puzzles and unrelenting weather in Wales in the United Kingdom. This year is the 10th anniversary of Red Bull Hardline and what better time to experience it first-hand?
08
Crankworx Innsbruck
Where: Innsbruck, Austria
When: June 12-23
Innsbruck is firmly established as the regular and only European location for the Crankworx World Tour. There'll be a lot to pack into five days of competition, so expect the action to come thick and fast in Austria.
09
Crankworx Whistler
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: July 19-28
There's not long to wait for the next Crankworx event, with Crankworx Whistler coming just a month after Innsbruck. Whistler will be the finale of the Crankworx World Tour season, featuring Red Bull Joyride, it's and where the King and Queen of Crankworx will be crowned.
10
Red Bull Cerro Abajo
Where: Genova, Italy
When: October 23-26
For the first time in the history of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo series the race leaves South America for a stop in Europe and that venue is Genova in Italy – a port city and the capital of northwest Italy's Liguria region. Legendary urban downhill rider Tomáš Slavík said; "I'll bring my a-game to Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2024 - now with a stop in Europe - this thing is going global!"
11
Red Bull Rampage
Where: Utah, USA
When: TBC
The event to top them all is the inimitable Red Bull Rampage. Do we need to tell you anything else? Expect hucks, spins, flips and sport-defining progression to be played out on the dusty Utah mountains in what will be the 23rd edition of this epic event.
