Savour the best of Red Bull Surfing's crazy 2020

As well all know too well our accepted version of modern life ground to a halt in 2020. At first when the world hit pause, so too did everything else. Slowly we adjusted, then suddenly we realised that surfing was very much still a thing. For many the ocean became a refuge, a confidant, a place to call timeout and unwind. The wait for a custom surfboard stretched from weeks to months. Surf shops couldn't keep up with the demand for wetsuits. The right temperature surfboard wax became a prized possession as the supply chain couldn't keep up with the seasons. And the waves? In 2020 the waves just kept on coming.