The Best Pirate Games Of All Time

The ocean is a strange place, for some, it’s an escape from the world as they launch themselves through the waves on their surfboards, for others the deep ocean is a place to earn a living and go on vacation on a massive cruise line and for some… it’s terrifying. Gamers have frequently sought after the endless expanse and experiences that are unique to its world and today, we will be looking at the very best of those!

01 Monkey Island

Monkey Island © Steampowered.

Well, we may as well get this one out of the way since it isn’t only a pirate story, it’s a monumental story in the archives of gaming. The Monkey Island series is mostly revered and one of the oldest games you will find mentioned in lists like this. A point-and-click adventure that cares more about humor than anything else but delivered a story that still spins out sequels today.

02 Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag

Well, we may as well get this one out of the way, don’t worry this text was repeated purposefully. Black Flag may be the mold for all modern pirate experiences and is certainly used as a reference for all games played out on a ship today. The game aged surprisingly gracefully, and gaming houses everywhere are eager to reproduce its success – when the worst criticism a game gets is that “you aren’t technically an assassin” you know the developers are sleeping well at night.

03 Sea of Thieves

One of the things we love most about Sea of Thieves is the experience is intended to be enjoyed with your friends. The game is one of the most modern on our list and the island-hopping adventure is only topped by its open-seas warfare with other players and NPC opponents. The game may miss a few tricks as it has been criticized for lacking content, but we feel that it’s a great game regardless and worth every gamer’s time for a dip in the salty sea.

04 Greedfall

One of the best compliments you could give a game is to compare it to The Witcher 3. Greedfall has a combat movement system that reminds us of the Witcher 3 and its heavy emphasis on storytelling makes it a great adventure for anyone who wished that Gerald said “argg, matey, rum and thar she blows” far more frequently… He didn’t say any of those things, did he?

05 Blackwake

Although Sea of Thieves is the pirate king of crew-based adventures, if you find that you have a great social life you may find Blackwake more appropriate. Whilst very similar in concept to Sea of Thieves, black wake is a far more hardcore take on the franchise and allows you the opportunity to play with far larger crews. If you want something to really get all your friends involved in, this may be the game for you.

06 Lego Pirates of the Caribbean

Lego Pirates © Steampowered.

If the idea of playing with Lego puts you off, we beg you to reconsider. The Lego franchise is very family-friendly, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t great. Each Lego story retells well know media in a way that twists it to be comical and unique. Lego Pirates of the Caribbean does just that and is a great way to double your money as parents, you can play it and your kids can play it too… And that can also be a great excuse if you need one.

07 Rogue Galaxy

We often compare the deep sea to deep space and the idea of space pirates is not at all uncommon. The great thing about these pirates, is they tend to come equipped with advanced technology but retain their identity. Rogue Galaxy is a JRPG, which makes it surprisingly unique to this list, as one would expect that the expansive nature of the seas would make Pirates a welcome addition to the JRPG genre, but without question, Rogue Galaxy proves it can be done!

08 Eve Online

Now we know what you are thinking, Eve, isn’t a pirate game! However, Eve is also an anything game. The ridiculous nature of how sandbox this game is… A nature that we couldn’t possibly hope to explore and do justice to in an article that has to share the spotlight, means there is also no reason not to be a pirate in Eve Online and again, space pirates are pirates too!

Skull and bones © Steampowered

An honorable mention needs to be made for the game that inspired this article and that game is Skull and Bones . Ubisoft is the creator of Black Flag and would love to reclaim their title as the king of the seas and Skull and Bones may just be the next swashbuckling adventure that you cannot miss, time will tell!