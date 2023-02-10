The best sundowner spots in Jozi

Don’t let summer slip through your hands! Gather your crew and enjoy an ice-cold new Red Bull Summer Edition Apricot & Strawberry edition –– the perfect blend of apricot and strawberry with a touch of peach taste –– at one of these spots, today.

01 The Aurum

The Aurum in Johannesburg is considered a good sundowner spot for several reasons. Firstly, its location is prime, situated on the rooftop of the Hyatt Regency hotel in the heart of Johannesburg's city center. This offers stunning panoramic views of the city, making it an ideal place to watch the sunset and relax after a busy day.

Additionally, the bar offers a wide range of drinks and light bites, making it the perfect place to unwind with friends and colleagues. The atmosphere is also relaxed and sophisticated, with comfortable seating, live music, and a vibrant energy that makes it a popular spot for both locals and tourists.

02 Jozi Gin Morningside

Jozi Gin Morningside is (as the name suggests) situated in the upmarket suburb of Morningside. It offers a picturesque view of Jozi’s impressive skyline and features a relaxed and elegant atmosphere that's perfect for unwinding after a long day and enjoying the sunset. Aside from serving Red Bull Summer Edition, they offer a wide range of gin-based cocktails and other beverages, which are perfect for sipping while watching the sunset. They also have a menu that offers a range of light bites and nibbles, which are perfect for pairing with your drinks. Jozi Gin Morningside is also known for its live music on some evenings, adding to the ambiance and creating a lively and fun atmosphere.

03 Bowld Sandton

Bowld, Sandton is a popular location for sundowners, as it offers a spacious outdoor area with a beautiful view of the city skyline. The venue serves a variety of cocktails, wines, and craft beers, making it an ideal spot for drinks with friends and colleagues after work. Additionally, the atmosphere is lively and social, making it a great place to unwind and catch up with friends.

04 Tigers Milk Cedar Square

Tigers Milk Cedar Square is a restaurant and bar located in Cedar Square, Fourways. It is known for its laid-back, relaxed atmosphere and its menu which features a variety of dishes and drinks, including burgers, tacos, salads, and cocktails.

Tigers Milk Cedar Square is popular among locals and tourists alike for its casual dining experience and lively bar scene. The restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating, making it a great choice for a night out with friends or a family meal. In addition to its food and drinks, Tigers Milk Cedar Square is known for its friendly staff and welcoming atmosphere.

05 Altitude Beach

Altitude Beach Bar is a spectacular, premier venue offering a modern, fine-dining menu that includes a sophisticated, state-of-the-art, stand-alone Sushi / Oyster bar. The trendy venue has a near-endless selection of premium drinks and luxury cocktails served by some of the finest mixologists in the land. The ‘Owner ‘s Pit’ situated at the centre of the venue offers a supreme VIP experience while several sunbeds are strategically placed in the various zones throughout the venue. Reservations are crucial.

06 Greenhouse Bar

The Greenhouse bar in Sandton is a popular and well-regarded bar known for its stylish and upscale atmosphere thanks to its sleek furnishings and a chic décor that creates a warm and inviting environment. The bar offers a wide selection of cocktails, spirits, and other beverages, as well as a rotating selection of seasonal and signature drinks. This attracts customers looking for a high-end bar experience and allows them to try new and exciting drinks. The bar offers a menu of light bites and snacks, perfect for enjoying with a drink or as a pre-dinner snack.