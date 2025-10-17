5 treadmills that are all the rage at home

Want to run at home without waking up the whole house? Gently resume an activity or prepare for your first Wings for Life World Run indoors? In 2025, treadmills are more powerful than ever. But between folding, networked, silent or high incline models, it's not easy to keep track. Here are 5 recommended models to suit all profiles: from the beginner who wants to get a little exercise to the demanding runner who wants to step up without leaving the house.

01 NordicTrack T 7.5 S - the most complete for the home

With its 3 HP motor, 12% incline and 7" touchscreen, this treadmill is a safe choice for training at any level. It is compatible with iFit, which makes it possible to follow interactive video sessions directly on the screen - a great advantage.

It reaches up to 20 km/h, absorbs shocks well and remains surprisingly quiet. It can be folded up after use and has an integrated fan.

An excellent choice if you want a robust, connected and expandable treadmill.

02 Sportstech F37s - the best value for money

The Sportstech F37s treadmill © Sportstech/sports-tech.fr

Cheaper than the NordicTrack, but almost as complete: the Sportstech F37s offers a 7 hp motor, a maximum speed of 20 km/h and its own app (Kinomap).

Its 8-zone cushioning is easy on the joints, and its LCD screen displays speed, distance, calories ... Its sleek design fits well in a living room.

A smart choice for getting seriously kitted out without breaking the bank.

03 Citysports WP1 - compact, discreet, efficient

Do you lack space? The Citysports WP1 is an ultra-slim treadmill for walking or light jogging that can be slid under a desk or sofa. Ideal for small spaces or active home offices.

Its maximum speed of 8 km/h is suitable for brisk walking or light jogging. It is ultra-quiet and is highly appreciated in flats. No touchscreen, but everything can be controlled via a remote control or the Bluetooth app.

The best choice for small spaces and beginners.

04 ProForm Carbon T10 - the studio experience at home

The ProForm Carbon 10 © ProFrom/fitshop.fr

The Carbon T10 presents itself as a serious contender thanks to its swivelling 10" HD screen, iFit compatibility and automatic incline depending on the virtual terrain. You really get the feeling of being professionally looked after.

It reaches speeds of up to 20 km/h, has a 2.75 hp motor and offers a comfortable ride. It is easy to fold, even if its weight limits mobility somewhat.

For all those who like immersive and motivating studio workouts.

05 ISE SY-1001 - the beginner that gets the job done

Simple, foldable, affordable: the ISE SY-1001 fulfils expectations if you want to do a little running without investing heavily. 10 km/h maximum, a minimalist LED display, 3 manual incline levels.

It is lightweight, easy to move and yet remains stable. A good choice for beginners or small budgets.

Not a professional treadmill, but it enables regular exercise at a low cost.

06 Conclusion: Which treadmill to choose in 2025?

- Ultra complete + connected: NordicTrack T 7.5 S

Good price-performance ratio: Sportstech F37s

Little space / easy to use: Citysports WP1

Interactive studio at home: ProForm Carbon T10

Small budget / beginner: ISE SY-1001

07 FAQ

Which is the best treadmill?

As with tennis rackets, bikes or any other product, the "best" treadmill is simply the one that best suits your needs and budget. Regardless of the category you choose, your personal model is part of the right selection.

Does a treadmill help you lose weight?

Yes, running on a treadmill or outdoors helps you lose weight - but that's not the only benefit of this type of exercise (and not the only factor, diet also plays a crucial role). To get started, we recommend our article on the benefits of running.

How much does a treadmill cost?

That depends on the model you choose. As a rule, treadmills cost between 550 and 1500 euros.

As you can see: With these options, you are spoilt for choice. Whether you are preparing for longer running sessions such as a half marathon or want to push yourself to the heights like Romain Ntamack at your next rugby match, you are guaranteed to find the right treadmill for you.