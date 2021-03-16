Best Bethesda games on Games Pass

The dust has now settled on the Microsoft buyout of Zenimax (the holding company of Bethesda Softworks) and so wasting absolutely no time Xbox quickly included over a dozen Bethesda games as part of its Games Pass subscription – which was already incredible value for the price.

As you can imagine there are several folks who suddenly have access to tons of new games they might never have otherwise played and so to help you out here are our recommendations of the top 5 Bethesda games now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Doom Eternal

After slowly losing the plot (as if there ever really was one in Doom games) id software went back to its roots with the Doom franchise in 2016 and Doom Eternal as been the latest part of the resurgence of the franchise. It does everything you want and expects from a Doom game, high-speed, over the top action was one man takes on swarms of underworld abominations while carrying more weaponry than most armies. If you are looking for a heart-racing adrenaline boost then you won’t go wrong with Doom Eternal which despite perhaps some iffy platforming sections never tries to be anything but a top-notch action shooter.

Fallout: New Vegas

For many, the Fallout series peaked with New Vegas, despite the relative success of Fallout 4 which came after it. New Vegas still remains one of the best post-apocalyptic shooters ever. The rich stories, characters and environments sweep you to a point where you honestly feel part of their world. If you didn’t get a chance to play Fallout: New Vegas when it first came out, you do not want to miss out on this one again.

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein - the new order © ID software

Wolfenstein is one of the most famous id software franchises and in many ways the great granddaddy of all first-person shooters. The story takes place in an alternate timeline where the Nazis won World War 2 and it's your job as series stalwart, BJ Blazkowicz, to make them regret it. The game does a great job of infusing a rather tense and emotional storyline into the usual million-miles-an-hour action and has some truly memorable boss fights. I highly recommend giving this a try.

Dishonored 2

Dishonored 2 © Arkane Studios

The entire Dishonored franchise has been such a refreshing take on the stealth genre which at times can be tedious and slow. Dishonored 2 allows you to play the game in multiple different ways from all-out chaos to silent and bloodless. This allows you not only to play to your style but even to play the game multiple times for incredible value for money. The art style is also a thing of beauty with the majority of the game being hand-drawn which gives it a truly unique aesthetic.

Prey

Prey is a strange game with an even stranger development history. Originally Prey came out in 2006 and was received with reasonable success. It ended with an intense cliff hanger ending teasing the release of a sequel at a date to be confirmed. Next thing you know it’s 2017 and Prey is released, except it’s not a remake or a sequel, but an entirely different game with a different story and lead characters. Almost as if the original never happened. Despite all this, the 2017 Prey is a tragically underplayed gem that I loved playing and would recommend to anyone looking for a good story-driven first-person shooter.

Those are our recommendations for the Bethesda games you just have to try on Xbox Game pass right now.

The full list of new Bethesda games available and which platforms that are available are listed here: