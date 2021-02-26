All the biggest reveals and announcements from BlizzCon 2021

This year marked the 30th anniversary of Blizzard, a company that has been entertaining millions for generations.

Here are some of the biggest announcements to come from BlizzConline.

Blizzard Arcade Collection

For those of us who are old enough to remember, Blizzard started its journey as a developer not with its most famous titles like Diablo or Warcraft, but with a few lesser-known arcade titles, namely The Lost Vikings, Blackthorne and Rock N Roll Racing. Now players have the opportunity to replay those classics in their original formats or with updated and enhanced features as part of the Blizzard Arcade Collection.

World of Warcraft – The Burning Crusade: Classic announced

Blizzard rebooted the World of Warcraft when it launched World of Warcraft Classic and now continuing the trip down memory lane is the next instalment The Burning Crusade: Classic. There are reported to be a significant number of new changes including new races, mounts and a level cap of 70. The expansion will allow players to experience some of the most significant moments in Warcraft lore again (or for the first time).

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – Chains of Domination

If, however, you are looking to continue the epic story of Sylvanus in the Shadowlands, you can look forward to the newly announced Patch 9.1 aka Chains of Domination. The new patch will introduce new quests, raids and dungeons.

Hearthstone Expansion – Forged in the Barrens

New Hearthstone Expansion - Forged in the Barrens © Blizzard

It’s a new year for Hearthstone with the year of the Phoenix coming to an end and with it the rotation of three sets (Descent of Dragons, Rise of Shadows and Saviours of Uldun) moving into wild format. The new year will be known as the year of the Gryphon and with it comes a brand-new expansion of 135 cards known as Forged in the Barrens. The new set is themed around the Barrens, one of the most iconic areas in Warcraft lore (especially for Horde players).

Hearthstone Mercenaries announced

A brand-new game mode was announced for Hearthstone, known only as Mercenaries. From what we have been told the game plays much like an RPG-Roguelike hybrid where players will assemble teams comprising some of the most famous heroes and villains of the World of Warcraft and battle through a series of dungeons, levelling up their characters with new skills and abilities as well as collecting powerful weapons and artefacts. Not much else is known at this stage, but it sounds like a welcome addition.

Diablo 2 Resurrected announced

Diablo 2 Resurrected © Blizzard

This was the announcement everyone was waiting for – a remake of the timeless classic Diablo 2. It was confirmed that the remaster will be available on PC as well as PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S as well as the Nintendo Switch. While we don’t have an exact launch date, the trailer did confirm that the game would be launching in 2021.

New character for Diablo 4 announced

Fans were treated to a stunning trailer for the announcement of a brand-new character – the Rogue (one which hasn’t been playable since the original Diablo game). It was also mentioned that there would be a huge focus in Diablo 4 on character customisation with players being able to make sure their character looks and plays exactly suited to their preferred style.