Being Brad - The Binder Diaries 2020 | Becoming 33

I've always really enjoyed watching athlete documentaries. You know, seeing how they got to where they did and learning a bit more about the 'person behind the athlete.'

I especially loved watching like those of the Supercross guys like Ryan Villopoto, Ryan Dungey and James Stewart. I found those quite motivating, so to have my own in Brad Binder: Becoming 33 is really cool, but super weird at the same time.

I’m really looking forward to getting a chance to see it on Thursday - it’s been been a good 10 years that we've been filming, so there must will be a lot of different stuff in there. You know, since the Rookies Cup days... So I'd imagine that they've caught quite a lot over the years.

In fact, I'm pretty sure there's going to be a lot of stuff in there that I've actually forgotten about. Or maybe want to forget about! Haha, yeah, it's it's been an adventure for sure.

The timing is kind of cool too. It's been an interesting year to say the least…A tough one if I’m 100 percent honest. There have been some great days and some super difficult ones. Actually, there are more tough days, than good ones at the moment. But, I think it's quite normal - it's my rookie season and, if you look back, there's not many guys that are good right off the bat.

I've noticed – not just now, but throughout my career – that the good days aren't half as good without the bad ones.

I think there always has to be that balance and it (those bad days) really just makes you appreciate the good days so more. Brad Binder MotoGP

It’s still difficult, of course (not getting the results we want) because even when you feel like you've done everything perfectly, you can make a big mistake and it's all over. So yeah, I've just have to chip away at it and I think this year I've really set things up well. I've learned lots for sure, but we've got a long way to go and a lot more to learn.

There were days when I was fast, but perhaps faster than I needed to be. Then I would eat it. So maybe if I just have paced myself a bit better, or was just a little bit more chilled and not tried to get so much so soon, I think things would be a lot different. Yeah, that is a big lesson from 2020 for sure. But at the end of the day that's who I am - I never line up with the idea to settle for second best.

And I really haven't (settled) – to get the one win like I did and a 4th place, I think I can sign off and say I've had a strong rookie year – but I’m not about to do that, we have three races left and there is a lot still to race for. I really want to do something good before the end of the year.

