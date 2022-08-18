Brad Binder sets a new benchmark record lap at Kyalami in 'Superlap'

Binder has had a meteoric rise through the ranks, having debuted in Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup in 2009 and then stepping up to Moto3™ in 2011. He grabbed his first silverware in 2014 and claimed the 2016 World Title in just his second term with Red Bull KTM Ajo (becoming South Africa’s first world champion in thirty-six years and just the third from his country). From there he graduated immediately to Moto2™ with the same team. After 15 Grand Prix wins in both the Moto3™ and Moto2™ categories with the Red Bull KTM Ajo squad he made the step up to MotoGP™ with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2020. He then seized the team’s maiden victory in the premier class during his debut term on the KTM RC16, where he also achieved the status of ‘Rookie of the Year.’