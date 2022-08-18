Red Bull Motorsports
MotoGP
Brad Binder sets a new benchmark record lap at Kyalami in 'Superlap'
Watch what happens when the South African MotoGP™ ace enlists the help of some 'interesting' local characters to help him set the fastest time at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on a modern MotoGP™ bike.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider, Brad Binder, recently took some time during the mid-season break to head home to South Africa. During his time there he set about attempting to post the fastest time of the modern era on the much storied-Kyalami race track in Johannesburg.
Binder has had a meteoric rise through the ranks, having debuted in Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup in 2009 and then stepping up to Moto3™ in 2011. He grabbed his first silverware in 2014 and claimed the 2016 World Title in just his second term with Red Bull KTM Ajo (becoming South Africa’s first world champion in thirty-six years and just the third from his country). From there he graduated immediately to Moto2™ with the same team. After 15 Grand Prix wins in both the Moto3™ and Moto2™ categories with the Red Bull KTM Ajo squad he made the step up to MotoGP™ with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2020. He then seized the team’s maiden victory in the premier class during his debut term on the KTM RC16, where he also achieved the status of ‘Rookie of the Year.’
Through it all one thing has been hanging over him however, something to put his name on in his native South Africa: A big performance at Kyalami. In Superlap — the film you can watch in the player at the top of the page – Binder, with the help of an eclectic mix of characters sets about going under 01:45.
LOCAL FLAVOUR
The name ‘Kyalami’ (broadly translated) means ‘My Home’ in Zulu, one of South Africa's official languages, so it was just fitting that Brad does something spectacular at ‘home.’ Those were the thoughts of renowned comedian and host Jason Goliath anyway…
Driving a minibus taxi, Goliath infamously raced David Coulthard through the streets of Cape Town some years back. He has also spent some time in the co-driver seat with various high-profile drivers shooting for the series ‘Giving it Gears’ so his credentials in motorsport are, er, solid… With the help of South Africa’s world champion rugby captain, Siya Kolisi, Goliath makes sure Brad doesn’t rest until he hits that target time.
A BRIEF HISTORY OF KYALAMI
The original Kyalami circuit was constructed in 1961 and soon established itself as the premier motorsport facility in Southern Africa. It wasn’t long before it became a regular Formula 1 venue and in its golden era was regarded as one of the ten best Grand Prix Circuits in the world. Kyalami hosted numerous international events on the original layout until 1988. Some 18 rounds of the F1 World Championship were hosted at the circuit between 1967 and 1985 with the annual 9 Hour and 1000 km endurance races continuing from the circuit's inception until 1988. After 1988 the circuit complex underwent various changes.
With the return of the Grand Prix in 1992 and 1993, a new section of the circuit was added which housed the new (and current) pit complex and main straight. This version of the circuit was 4.246 km in length with the main straight 15 meters wide and the rest of the circuit 12 meters in width.
It was so cool to ride this bike here, it is not quite the same one I’m riding at the moment, but super close and just to go through turn one at this track is quite unique - there is nothing quite like it out there
Aside from F1, the 500cc Motorcycle World Championship also made a return to the revised circuit in 1992. (John Kocinski won the race on a Yamaha) and from 1998 to 2002 Kyalami hosted rounds of the popular World Superbike Championship (WSBK). Two further rounds of the WSBK Championship took place in 2009 and 2010.
Besides local racing and exhibitions, the 4.529km track with its uniquely-named six right and nine left corners have not seen much action since then. Until now…
To capture just what it took to achieve this mean feat, the film crew employed the use of an FPV drone, a technology that’s become commonplace in filming other ‘slower’ sports, and one that makes the visual experience of the KTM RC16 blasting around Kyalami even more mind-blowing. Strap in, sit tight and enjoy the commentary, action and the laughs…