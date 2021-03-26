How I train: Brad Binder

Brad Binder will once again be one to watch during the 2021 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, where he races for KTM Factory Racing . We chatted to him ahead of the first race of the season in Qatar.

You changed up your training regime around mid 2019 when you knew that you were going to step up to MotoGP, correct?

That's right yes. Up until then I had a very similar programme for quite a few years, but when I knew I was going to make the move up I knew I had to take full advantage of everything I had available to me, to up my physical level. We’re fortunate to have access to the Red Bull APC. I've been there a handful of times since then for testing and training. They measure everything and then design our custom programmes for us. Every time we go back they do tests to see where we've improved and where we need to put in extra work.

Brad Binder © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Cross-training is obviously super important in these programmes they design for you, but how does it translate to being on the bike?

To be honest, one thing I’ve learned, it doesn’t matter how much you train, if you brake two metres early you aren’t going to be fast anyway, so there needs to be a very good balance between fitness and riding. That being said, the reality is that even five laps on a MotoGP bike is super hard physically. To get through a full race distance is really taxing. I feel like the best 'training' for us is to ride MotoX, because you get a great workout physically as well as a bit of riding training.

You love getting on the MotoX bike, but you're also a big fan of cycling, correct?

I love cycling and try to prioritize that in my training wherever I am in the world. Obviously it's not always possible to have a bike with me, but I love mountain biking in particular. Recently I've also been getting into road cycling and I've also bought a gravel bike, which kind of gives you the best of both worlds.

Brad Binder on his 2021 machine © Philip Platzer/KTM

So the cycling sessions make up a big part of your training programme?

The pre-season training is where we try to put in a lot more hours, to build the base. This is the time for low intensity work (i.e long hours on the bike). Right now it is more just shorter training times with more high intensity work to get the conditioning where it needs to be for race efforts. At the same time you want to go into the race weekend feeling fresh, so I try to stick to the heart rate zones outlined in my training programme as closely as possible.

So are you a bit of a numbers and stats nerd when it comes to training?

The opposite actually! To be honest I prefer to listen to my body. Of course I try to watch the numbers, to make sure I stay in the correct heart rate zones for my prescribed sessions. I do find it strange how sometimes you can feel like you’re barely working and your heart is super high and then other days it barely goes up.

Tell us a bit more about your strength sessions?