From full length features like Rad Company to the docu-series-esque Life Behind Bars and his more recent Revel Co productions, Brandon Semenuk has been entertaining mountain bike audiences for over a decade.

As the current record holder for most wins at Red Bull Joyride and the tied record holder for most wins at Red Bull Rampage , it’s no surprise that Semenuk knows what he’s doing on a bike. But his partnership with filmer Rupert Walker in edits like Aim and Parallel take bike movies into the realm of art. Watch their work in the Raw 100 series , where they meld mind-bending riding camera work that will draw you right into the action.

Sit back and enjoy this collection that highlights this one-man evolution in mountain bike entertainment.

1. Realm

Realm featuring Brandon Semenuk

Ever wondered what Semenuk’s dream slopestyle feature would look like? In Realm, Revel Co. capture the start-to-finish process as Semenuk and Justin Wyper build and shred four unique features that have the potential to advance and push creativity in slopestyle mountain biking. As part of the immersive Red Bull Joyride experience, fans will have the chance to vote on a Realm feature that will be added to the Red Bull Joyride 2022 course.

2. Raw 100 V1

Raw 100 Rupert Walker

When Rupert Walker and Brandon Semenuk teamed up to film this first Red Bull Raw 100 together, Walker was immediately in his element. Already known for his ‘all killer, no filler’ style, the rules -- 100 seconds in length, no slow-motion footage, and no music, weren’t a stretch for him. In this simple yet powerful video, Semenuk and Walker remind us why we ride bikes.

3. Raw 100 V2

Brandon Semenuk Raw 100 V2

Watch Semenuk destroy a BMX track in his second Red Bull Raw 100. In this clip, Semenuk and Walker breathe new life into an old downhill BMX track in California. Prepare to be amazed.

4. Raw 100 V3

Raw 100: Brandon Semenuk 3.0

A new course challenges Semenuk on never-been-built features as he throws down never-been-done tricks. The course featured in this Raw 100 V3 was unridden prior to shooting -- but you would never know that.

5. Raw 100 V4

Brandon Semenuk: Raw 100, Part 4

Semenuk and Walker raised the standard when it comes to course building in this Raw 100 V4. The build behind this video took Semenuk and his crew nine days and 325 hours of labour. The track was designed to allow the camera work to manipulate the viewers perspective and draw them even further into the action.

6. Raw 100 V5

Brandon Semenuk: Raw 100, V5

Semenuk and Revel Co blow minds again with this slice of mountain biking genius from the mountains of Utah in this fifth instalment of their Raw 100 clips. Semenuk transforms the rugged terrain we’ve come to expect from the Utah desert to create a polished work of art for the Raw 100 series.

7. Raw 100 V6

Brandon Semenuk – Raw 100, V6

Semenuk and the Raw 100 crew reunite to transform an abandoned mine into a playground of ramps and kickers for a visually stunning edit where tricks effortlessly and seamlessly flow one after another after another. We guarantee you won’t be able to drag your eyes away from the screen.

8. Rad Company

Semenuk's Rad Company

Semenuk captures some of the highest level of freeride mountain biking ever attempted in this cinematic party. He picks his favourite riders to show off their insane skills on some of the best natural and man-made terrain on earth.

9. Midpoint

Midpoint featuring Brandon Semenuk

New Zealand is a beautiful place and Semenuk is pretty good at making riding a bike a beautiful thing. With Midpoint, the two collide. Watch as Revel Co's signature camera work and the soundtrack pace the flow of this edit as Brandon seamlessly transitions from slope bike hits to hard charging on his big bike.

10. Inertia

Inertia

In Inertia, Semenuk takes his unique style and skill to the mountains, performing slopestyle tricks on a mountain bike. Just know that you will have this on loop as you try to understand exactly how he’s capable of these seemingly superhuman feats.

11. Aim

Brandon Semenuk features in Aim

With a mixture of world-firsts interspersed around quick cut footage of life away from biking, Aim featuring Brandon Semenuk is an instant classic among Revel Co's productions. Semenuk showcases his cool combos at a pace that leaves room to appreciate the trick that just happened and the one that’s about to come. Sit back and watch as Semenuk one ups himself, because only he can.

12. Parallel

Brandon Semenuk – Parallel

Ever wondered what a party lap with Semenuk might look like? Semenuk and filmmaker Walker give you an idea by inviting Ryan Howard into the fold. With Parallel, Revel Co. proves, once again, that a small team with the right tools and inspired concepts can create incredibly progressive edits that continue to raise the bar for mountain bike films.

13. Light Speed

Brandon Semenuk – Japan

While most riders spend their September prepping for Red Bull Rampage, in 2019 Semenuk gathered a crew and headed to Hakuba Valley and Hakuba Iwatake Mountain Resort in Japan to film. Clay Porter joined Semenuk and Rupert Walker for this project while the dig team -- Evan Intern, Dan Fleury, and Kane Boyce -- worked the shovels and machines to shape Japan’s dirt into Semenuk’s vision.

14. Cascade

Cascade

Semenuk swaps his slopestyle mountain bike for a trail bike set-up in this Revel Co. release. Semenuk bewitches and delights in the golden hour, as he navigates through a forest dirt trail in coastal British Columbia. There is no disguising Semenuk's signature style and his box of tricks, despite the limitations that riding a trail bike may bring.

15. Life Behind Bars: Fijian adventures

Downhill sessions in Fiji

Semenuk heads to Fiji with Brendan Fairclough to shred a custom-built trail in this episode of Life Behind Bars. Along the way, they take a few high-speed tumbles on some jet skis before drinking kava with the local village chief.

Bonus Footage: 2019 Red Bull Rampage Winning Run

Brandon Semenuk’s winning run

Only the second person in history to win Red Bull Rampage three times -- next to Kurt Sorge, Semenuk put together an impressive and solid run to take the top step in 2019. Watch the epic winning performance full of Oppostie 360s and suicide no-handers.