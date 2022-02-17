Learn how Brandon Valjalo balances skateboarding with studies

01 MAKE LECTURES COUNT

Pay attention in class and do the work when the lecturers tell you to do the work. Also make sure you revise what was covered soon after class, You’re more likely to remember what you’ve been taught if you review and revise within an hour of the lecture.

02 GET EXERCISE

Exercise in between lectures and study blocks. You have to get out and give your mind a break. Go for a run, or go for a skate so that you can come refreshed ready to do another session. It's been proven over and over that your physical health will positively (or negatively) affect your mental ability. Exercise is proven to reduce stress and means your brain gets a whole dose of oxygenated blood.

Brandon Valjalo © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

03 PLAN YOUR TIME

Break a project or assignment down into manageable chunks. Next, set a timer – on your laptop or an old-school alarm clock if you have one – for 25 minutes and finish one of these tasks in that time. Reward yourself with a short break of about five minutes. After four such sessions, schedule a longer break. Rewards are an excellent way to boost productivity.

04 FUEL PROPERLY

When your mind starts wandering (and wondering) it's a sign that your concentration is dipping and it's time to take a (short!) break. Take a walk to get the blood flowing and breathe some fresh air. Have a small snack and grab a can of Red Bull to see you through the next study block. Then look forward to that longer break when you can go skate!

05 LISTEN TO MUSIC

Got to have that playlist! Ensure it’s complementary and not clashing with your concentration, but something playing in the background can enhance concentration for sure.