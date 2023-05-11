Dance
Watch What Happens When Dancers & Drummers Go Head To Head in Cape Town
The iconic Broken Bridge in Cape Town recently played host to a first-in-SA event, where six breakdancers showcased their skills in a musical exchange of skills with a live band.
The breaking community was treated to an innovative and exhilarating experience for the first time as the dancers and musicians came together to put on a spectacular show. Red Bull closed off the iconic Broken Bridge to bring the concept to life and give the dancers a stage to showcase their talents.
The Break The Beat activation was a celebration of the 16th anniversary of Red Bull BC One in South Africa, counting down to the National Finals which took place the following night. The event featured one dancer challenged by one drummer in a musical exchange of skills, with the challenge for the dancer to improvise on the music without missing a beat.
The concept was executed flawlessly, with the set-up simple, easy, and not overproduced, with a local touch and including the round Red Bull BC One floor. The event was shot to the backdrop of the iconic Table Mountain, with a live audience to add to the excitement to ultimately produce an impactful video edit that will be replayed over and over.
The break battle featured some of South Africa's finest breakdancers, including four-time BC One champion B-boy Curse, who went head-to-head with Toufeeq (who would go on to claim the 2023 Red Bull BC One title). B-Girl Mids, reigning B-Girl winner from PE, went head to head with B-Boy Ruben, fresh talent from Cape Town. Three-time BC One Champ, B-Boy Meaty took on Swae-V from Jozi, a new face in the competition.
The drummers who provided the beats for the dancers were Keno Carelse, Dane Paris, and Sabu Jinyana (on percussion), while Zwide Ndwandwe from Kujenga took on the bass.