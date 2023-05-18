Dancing to a different beat

, liked the originality of the concept, “This is something different, something dope,” adding that he found dancing to live music refreshing and energising. “Breaking tracks are breaking tracks, but a live band gives you way more energy because it’s live and right by you. The sound of the drums and bass was so dope, it gave me energy I never thought I’d get with music. I didn’t get tired, so it was kind of better than a DJ to be honest!”

Having previously danced to live music, reigning champ B-Girl Mids, who battled Cape Town’s B-Boy Ruben, was excited to do so again, enjoying the fact that live music has subtleties that aren’t found in recorded tracks. “With a live band, they add their own nuances to the music, which was fun to play with while dancing.“ She also tends to dance to music other than breaks, so enjoyed that Break the Beat presented her with the opportunity to do so, saying that “ I usually dance to music that is not breaking music to challenge myself. So this was an enjoyable challenge.”

Having previously danced to live music, reigning champ B-Girl Mids, who battled Cape Town’s B-Boy Ruben, was excited to do so again, enjoying the fact that live music has subtleties that aren’t found in recorded tracks. “With a live band, they add their own nuances to the music, which was fun to play with while dancing.“ She also tends to dance to music other than breaks, so enjoyed that Break the Beat presented her with the opportunity to do so, saying that “ I usually dance to music that is not breaking music to challenge myself. So this was an enjoyable challenge.”

Having previously danced to live music, reigning champ B-Girl Mids, who battled Cape Town’s B-Boy Ruben, was excited to do so again, enjoying the fact that live music has subtleties that aren’t found in recorded tracks. “With a live band, they add their own nuances to the music, which was fun to play with while dancing.“ She also tends to dance to music other than breaks, so enjoyed that Break the Beat presented her with the opportunity to do so, saying that “ I usually dance to music that is not breaking music to challenge myself. So this was an enjoyable challenge.”

For B-Boy Meaty, who took on Jozi’s Swae-V, there are many similarities between dancing to a live band and a DJ, but there are some nuances that make it a unique experience. “Most of the music the DJ plays is stuff that you've already heard of. So you tend to move and adapt to those sound spaces. With live music, it's more in the moment, you don't know what to expect. Everything is just from the dome. You can't prepare anything for that.”

For B-Boy Meaty, who took on Jozi’s Swae-V, there are many similarities between dancing to a live band and a DJ, but there are some nuances that make it a unique experience. “Most of the music the DJ plays is stuff that you've already heard of. So you tend to move and adapt to those sound spaces. With live music, it's more in the moment, you don't know what to expect. Everything is just from the dome. You can't prepare anything for that.”

For B-Boy Meaty, who took on Jozi’s Swae-V, there are many similarities between dancing to a live band and a DJ, but there are some nuances that make it a unique experience. “Most of the music the DJ plays is stuff that you've already heard of. So you tend to move and adapt to those sound spaces. With live music, it's more in the moment, you don't know what to expect. Everything is just from the dome. You can't prepare anything for that.”