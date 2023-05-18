Dancing to a different beat

Cyphers have a long history in breaking, predating the competition format featuring DJs, set rounds, and judges. They can happen anywhere from train stations to the club and don’t always need a DJ, instead everything rhythmical from hand claps to live bands is fair game.
To celebrate the 16th anniversary of Red Bull BC One in South Africa ahead of the National Finals, this energy was channelled, when 6 breakers from around the country got together to dance on Cape Town’s Broken Bridge to a soundtrack supplied by Keno Carelse, Dane Paris, and Sabu Jinyana on drums and djembe and Zwide Ndwandwe from Kujenga on bass.
Toufeeq, who took on B-Boy The Curse, liked the originality of the concept, “This is something different, something dope,” adding that he found dancing to live music refreshing and energising. “Breaking tracks are breaking tracks, but a live band gives you way more energy because it’s live and right by you. The sound of the drums and bass was so dope, it gave me energy I never thought I’d get with music. I didn’t get tired, so it was kind of better than a DJ to be honest!”
In a first-of-its-kind event, six breakdancers showcased their skills in a musical exchange of skills with a live band, a concept aptly named Break The Beat.
Having previously danced to live music, reigning champ B-Girl Mids, who battled Cape Town’s B-Boy Ruben, was excited to do so again, enjoying the fact that live music has subtleties that aren’t found in recorded tracks. “With a live band, they add their own nuances to the music, which was fun to play with while dancing.“ She also tends to dance to music other than breaks, so enjoyed that Break the Beat presented her with the opportunity to do so, saying that “ I usually dance to music that is not breaking music to challenge myself. So this was an enjoyable challenge.”
For B-Boy Meaty, who took on Jozi’s Swae-V, there are many similarities between dancing to a live band and a DJ, but there are some nuances that make it a unique experience. “Most of the music the DJ plays is stuff that you've already heard of. So you tend to move and adapt to those sound spaces. With live music, it's more in the moment, you don't know what to expect. Everything is just from the dome. You can't prepare anything for that.”
These nuances meant he had to change his approach to his breaking and ensure that he’s not just doing moves for the sake of it. “I had to adapt to what's being played and then try and do as much as possible with the rhythm that's there, and go with. The approach was completely different because of the live element, and that's what the live element brings. You know, I think the live element also introduces the environment where it's either you dance to the music or you don't. It's either you actually listen and show us that you are interpreting it or you don't. It's either that or you're just doing moves. Like, I mean, all of us can just do moves, but you know, we want the music. We wanna highlight the music with what we are doing and vice versa.”
When it comes to breaking to live music, Meaty would also love to see more competitions featuring bands because it would make them that much fairer. “It eliminates the factor of [DJs] playing [specific] beats for dancers.”
Additionally, he also believes that when live music and dance comes together, something special happens.
“Everything is happening in that moment. It's poetry. Everything is happening in a specific space, of thought. There's a, there's a thought happening with a musician playing his musical instruments, creating this atmosphere with the beats and the dancer is just sucking all of that up.”