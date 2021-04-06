Breaking and Music merge on upcoming single 'Cypher'

Part of this story Red Bull BC One View Event Calendar

Early 2021 saw a collaboration between award-winning rapper Youngsta CPT , DJ Azuhl , Grandmaster DJ Ready D , and Apostles Crew represented by B-Boy Meaty , B-Boy Shorty Blitz , and B-Boy The Curse take place that merged the worlds of hip-hop music and breaking.

Based on the idea that dancers focus on different aspects of music than a normal listener, the sessions saw the b-boys giving their input into the instrumentation, drums, and arrangement of DJ Azuhl and DJ Ready D’s productions giving an insight into the elements in the track dancers focus on when trying to execute their moves. “We all listen to different instruments or sounds in one particular song. We all don’t dance to one particular beat,” explains B-Boy Meaty.

Cypher: A collab between breakers and music

B-Boy The Curse, DJ Azuhl & B-Boy Shorty Blitz © Tyrone Bradley

Ready D worked alongside DJ Azuhl to carefully arrange a breaking melody that showcases versatility for battles and cyphers. The track, titled ‘Cypher’, also features African sounds that Ready D pulled out of his personal vault of samples used only on Prophets of Da City tracks, which challenged the freestyle of Youngsta CPT’s flow and surprised Ready D. ”It took me by surprise when Youngsta went ‘I’m feeling this one’. I was like ‘woah, I had something else planned for you! Not a 120 bpm break with African samples.’”

Youngsta CPT & DJ Ready D © Tyrone Bradley

B-Boy Shorty Blitz is excited about the African sounds on the track. “There’s African flavour coming through. The music resonates with South Africa. It’s good to have that because we hardly have DJs creating especially for this genre and dance. I think if they listen to this internationally they’ll be like ‘woah, what’s this?’ Instead of us just dancing to their beats they can start taking our stuff.”

Youngsta CPT’s lyrics on ‘Cypher’ focus on the various elements of hip hop, with a focus on breaking, as well as the history of South African hip hop. “I come from a background of knowing all elements of hip hop, not just someone that raps. I appreciate graff, I appreciate what b-boys do, I appreciate the skills that a guy like D or someone like Azuhl has, the technicality behind it. So I was trying to get that point across in the verse,” he explains.

Youngsta CPT © Tyrone Bradley

For DJ Azuhl one of the biggest lessons he took away from the dancers is to not overproduce. “As a DJ and producer sometimes you just want to add stuff and they came in and said no, take this away, strip down the track. That was cool to learn that. Sometimes less is definitely more.”

B-Boys The Curse, Meaty, and Shorty Blitz © Tyrone Bradley

B-Boy The Curse is excited to see the reactions of other dancers to the track in which he and his crew had such an integral part as this was a unique exercise. “I’m excited to see how the other guys react when this thing goes public. Because what we’re doing here is one of the first times it’s happened.”

'Cypher' will be played for the first time at the Red Bull BC One National Finals in Cape Town on Saturday 24th April