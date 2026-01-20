Breaking documentaries exploring the power of dance and hip-hop culture

Often wrongly referred to as breakdance , breaking has become a worldwide phenomenon. Originating in the Bronx, New York, in the early 1970s it is now performed by people around the globe. To celebrate this acrobatic dance style, here are a selection documentaries which dive into the lives of those who practise and live the breaking lifestyle, showcasing the power of the dance and culture.

01 Pushing Progression: Breaking

Uncover the world of breaking, in a documentary that stitches together the raw, unfiltered narratives of iconic figures like Busta Rhymes and Alien Ness with the pulsating heartbeat of the dance form.

Venturing far beyond aesthetics and acrobatics, it delves into the ethos, evolution, and essence of breaking. Pushing Progression stands out in its ability to juxtapose the luminous legacies of its stalwarts with the untamed passion of its young prodigies.

Every frame is imbued with a raw energy, pushing viewers to the edge of their seats. As Alien Ness says in the film, "I'm still like wake me up" – a sentiment that captures the dreamlike journey of breakers from Bronx backyards to global fame.

02 Breaking Beyond

In Breaking Beyond , six world-class breakers show their friends and crew mates around their home cities and introduce them to the local dance scene. Explore the cultural richness of Goma, Sao Paolo, Las Vegas, Tokyo, Rotterdam and New York City to find out how regional rites and habits shape breaking around the world.

Venture into the bustling dance studios and vibrant street corners, where the culture of breaking thrives. Through intimate conversations, breathtaking performances, and behind-the-scenes insights, experience how each dancer's unique environment influences their style, routines, and artistic expression. Witness the common threads of passion and dedication that bind the breaking communities together, despite the geographical and cultural differences. This eye-opening journey in Breaking Beyond uncovers the universal language of breaking, revealing how it transcends borders, unifies cultures, and continues to redefine itself.

03 ABC of ... Breaking

Discover the dazzling world of Breaking in The ABC of Breaking. This ground-breaking documentary peels back the layers of one of the most dynamic, high-energy dance forms in the world. From its roots in the socio-political landscapes of the 1970s Bronx to its transcendent explosion onto the global stage, the film offers an immersive exploration of the culture, athleticism, and spirit that define breaking.

Dive into the heart-stopping spins, gravity-defying moves, and the passion that fuels the dancers. Hear from legends and newcomers alike as they decode the ABC of breaking, not only in terms of intricate moves and sequences, but also in terms of the community, rhythm, and raw emotion that powers this electrifying dance form.

04 Remember the Name: Victor Montalvo

In 2015, B-Boy Victor won the Red Bull BC One World Finals for the first time in his breaking career. This documentary, released in 2016, starts five days before that competition and it examines the support Victor gets from his friends and family, and how he prepared physically and mentally to compete in the prestigious one-on-one competition.

When the documentary was made, Victor had already competed at the Red Bull BC One World Finals three times but had lost in the second round every time. In this film we get to hear how he broke through and dealt with the mental and physical doubts and fatigue in each round of the competition as he fought his way to victory.

05 The Break Boyz

This is an eight-episode documentary series produced by Red Bull TV in 2016. It follows the dance lives of B-Boys Kid David, Luigi and Casper, who, after winning the 3-on-3 crew battle together at the 2012 Freestyle Session competition in Los Angeles, became friends as close as brothers.

Having decided to once again try and win Freestyle Session together, the documentary tells the story of how the three have been living life away from competitive breaking, with Kid David trying to pursue his passion for acting and performing, Luigi finding it increasingly hard to just be free and dance for himself, and Casper not wanting to compete anymore but only doing it to vibe and be around his friends. As each episode goes by we see the bonds of their friendship tested and we venture with them to New York, where they try and find the drive and inspiration they once had to practise and see them question if they can still be relevant on the breaking scene. Things also come to a dramatic, and life-threatening, head at the IBE event in Holland when the three are invited to battle against the Hustle Kidz crew in an exhibition battle.

06 Breaking New Ground

India's breaking scene has been on the up-and-up for a number of years, which is why the country was chosen to host the Red Bull BC One World Final in 2019. In the run-up to the competition, we visited practice spots and spoke to local b-boys to find out what the future holds for India's rising breakers.

07

Germany-based dance crew Flying Steps are known for their spectacular shows and dance pieces. In Footwork and Fugues we accompany them during the process of creating and performing Flying Bach – a piece where breaking meets classical piano music.

08 The ABC of ... Red Bull BC One

The ABC of Red Bull BC One is a riveting exploration of Red Bull BC One, a global 1-on-1 breakdance competition. Since its inception in 2004, Red Bull BC One has brought together the crème de la crème of the breaking community, allowing them to showcase their talents in a fierce, electrifying battle. It's not just a competition; it's a testament to skill, style, creativity, and the burning spirit that defines the breakdance scene.

Journey into the heart of the pulsating competition to witness the energy and determination that each dancer brings to the stage and discover the sheer tenacity required to conquer it. From the intense face-offs and gravity-defying moves to the rich tapestry of personal stories behind each competitor, this documentary offers an unparalleled insight into what it takes to rise to the top in the world of breaking.

