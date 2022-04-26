See how this rising FIFA star is moving the goal posts

While Masango-Steenkamp dominates on the field, she’s recently picked up a controller and plans to continue that domination on game with competitive FIFA aspirations. The office and warehouse administrator is making waves in the virtual and real football space. This is her story:

Where would you say your love for football started?

I would say my interest started in 2004 after I broke my wrist while playing netball .I was looking for something to do while I was recovering from the injury. I wanted to play a sport that didn’t need me to use my hands as much . I asked my male friends at school if I could play soccer with them during break time , which they did allow me to . After school I would get home , go to the garden with my netball ball and do all the tricks I saw on TV . The more I watched and played the game , the more I fell in love with it .

What is Bring the Ball?

Bring the Ball is a football page, started in 2021, focusing mainly on football . I have shifted my focus to women’s soccer In Africa. We are trying to get more women involved in the game. We are helping teams with team logos and getting sponsorships. We also try to update the ladies about soccer trials happening in their area .We post articles on the website, and we are currently working on updating the website to add the Sasol Women’s League and Hollywood Bets Super league. There is so much more to football than just playing the game on the field .It goes beyond the 90 minutes we see and that is the content we try to share with people.

Bring the Ball © Supplied

What inspired you to also start a Bring the Ball podcast?

The podcast started off as a joke on Facebook, where I would go on a rant about the games that I watched during the weekend. I would give my thoughts and opinions and the people on my Facebook page really enjoyed it . I would also predict score lines and transfers which would happen and most of them were correct. I was encouraged by the facebook community to start a podcast as they liked the way I analysed soccer games.

You’ve also moved into virtual space and started playing FIFA. What made you start playing the game?

I started playing FIFA around 2008 or 2009. I would visit my oldest brother in Midrand during the school holidays. He had a Playstation 2 with 3 games: FIFA 08, The SIMS castaway and Fight Night Round 3. I played all three of them but gravitated towards FIFA, because by then I was playing soccer. I found the game helpful as it also taught me how to think about formations and tactics. FIFA helped me in developing a footballing brain.

Did you find it difficult to enter the world of football media and playing FIFA because of your gender?

YES! Because we are, unfortunately, trained in gender roles. Seeing a woman play soccer or FIFA was seen as wrong. I was judged and perceived as a strange girl growing up, especially when there were FIFA tournaments in the community (Midrand and Tembisa). With the media, a lot of men will assume I don’t know what I’m talking about. A good example of this is when a well-known male athlete in South Africa made a comment about Man City, saying they’d already won the title. They were leading the league by fifteen points at the time, so I understood why he would say that. I replied to him and said it was too early to write-off other teams, both Liverpool and Chelsea had an outside chance of commenting. I was attacked by male counterparts in the comments section. Today (16 March 2022), Liverpool is behind Man City by four points and has a game in hand! Liverpool has a better goal difference.

Why do you think we don’t see more ladies getting involved in games like FIFA or real life Football?

I see a lot more ladies playing football now compared to 2005 when I started, because it is becoming more acceptable. But with FIFA, we still have a long way to go. It’s not because ladies don’t know about the game. I would say 80% of them are afraid to try it out. With workshops like Play FIFA Like A Girl, we can create a safe environment for ladies to learn how to play FIFA without being judged by our male counterparts. Hopefully this will give them the confidence to play online eventually.

Where will we see Busi in the future?

For now, I’m looking at getting my SAFA D coaching licence and growing Bring the Ball. I will definitely be involved in teaching women how to play soccer and FIFA. I’m also hoping to compete in FIFA online and bring more awareness to the game.

Who is your favourite team to play in FIFA?

I have two. First is Liverpool. I’m a Liverpool fan so I use the team I know. It does help that they’re a five star ranked team with an 85 overall as a team. When you play manager mode with them, you don’t need to buy many players. The team is set. I usually get three extra players and sell the two I’m not a fan of. The 4-3-3 holding formations works best for me. What I would do is change the player roles depending on who I’m playing and instructions. I like to change the setting from a slow build up to fast. I’d like to play more of a Gegenpressing game just like Liverpool do in reality, but it doesn’t work all the time.

I also enjoy playing with France’s national women’s team. The French team is a star-studded team. I’m familiar with most of the players so I enjoy playing with them. I would like it if FIFA could get the licensing right to put Banyana Banyana in the next FIFA game or include women’s clubs. I support Olympique Lyonnais when it comes to women’s teams in Europe, so playing with the French team is the closest I’ll get to playing with an African Women’s Team.