The new taste of summer

Cactus Fruit is the fruit that grows on the prickly pear cactus. It is well known as a South African delicacy and can be eaten raw (after the skin has been removed). The fruit can also be used as a key ingredient in various local dishes and now as a beverage with the exotic taste of cactus fruit featuring in the new Red Bull Summer Edition.

Cactus Fruit is the fruit that grows on the prickly pear cactus. It is well known as a South African delicacy and can be eaten raw (after the skin has been removed). The fruit can also be used as a key ingredient in various local dishes and now as a beverage with the exotic taste of cactus fruit featuring in the new Red Bull Summer Edition.

Cactus Fruit is the fruit that grows on the prickly pear cactus. It is well known as a South African delicacy and can be eaten raw (after the skin has been removed). The fruit can also be used as a key ingredient in various local dishes and now as a beverage with the exotic taste of cactus fruit featuring in the new Red Bull Summer Edition.

Cactus Fruit has a delicious, multi-dimensional, natural flavour that is highly versatile. The plant is extremely drought tolerant, which makes it suitable to plant it in areas where other crops might struggle to grow and survive; talk about blooming where you’re planted.

Cactus Fruit has a delicious, multi-dimensional, natural flavour that is highly versatile. The plant is extremely drought tolerant, which makes it suitable to plant it in areas where other crops might struggle to grow and survive; talk about blooming where you’re planted.

Cactus Fruit has a delicious, multi-dimensional, natural flavour that is highly versatile. The plant is extremely drought tolerant, which makes it suitable to plant it in areas where other crops might struggle to grow and survive; talk about blooming where you’re planted.