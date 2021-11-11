The new taste of summer

Cactus Fruit is the fruit that grows on the prickly pear cactus. It is well known as a South African delicacy and can be eaten raw (after the skin has been removed). The fruit can also be used as a key ingredient in various local dishes and now as a beverage with the exotic taste of cactus fruit featuring in the new Red Bull Summer Edition.
Cactus Fruit has a delicious, multi-dimensional, natural flavour that is highly versatile. The plant is extremely drought tolerant, which makes it suitable to plant it in areas where other crops might struggle to grow and survive; talk about blooming where you’re planted.
The plant can be found throughout Mzansi and is mostly harvested in the late summer from early December until the end of April.
South Africa has 11 beautiful languages, you may know the Cactus fruit in your language and probably have some cool stories to tell about it. In IsiXhosa the Cactus Fruit is called iTolofiya, Torofeie/ Sekamotorofeie in SeSotho, and 'turksvy' in Afrikaans, that is just a few of many different names in different languages. The new Red Bull Summer Edition Cactus Fruit is just what you need to kick start your summer. The drink is full of flavour, refreshing, and has an exotic taste of Cactus Fruit. The Red Bull Summer Edition is out now in stores.