Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season One: Everything to expect

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone's Season One update was pushed back a week in early December, likely to move the massive update out of the Cyberpunk 2077 launch window (fair enough, really).

Season One was set to launch on December 10 for all platforms, but after some careful deliberation the developer and publisher opted to push the game back a little, and it will now launch on December 16. Though some of the incoming content remains shrouded in mystery, there are a few things we know are coming in the update.

"It's an unprecedented amount of free content and the teams are currently prepping for the biggest Season One launch week ever seen," Activision has said of the incoming drop. So let's run down what we know about the Season One update so far.

New map: Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island promises a very different experience to Verdansk © ACTIVISION

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cinematic trailer has shown off a new map for Warzone, and it appears that Rebirth Island (based on a real location, don't you know?) will be similar to the Alcatraz map from previous Call of Duty battle royale attempt, Blackout, with a few alterations included here and there to make it feel new and exciting. It's a smaller map than Verdansk, and that means there's more scope for intense firefights and busier engagements – making it feel more like a classic Call of Duty experience in the process.

The island has a pretty dark history: it was established as a Soviet base in 1948, housing a secret Soviet bioweapons facility dedicated to testing the viability of various biological warfare agents, such as anthrax, plague, brucellosis, and tularemia. It was abandoned (in real life) in 1992 thanks to suspected leaks in canisters containing pathogens. As per Black Ops lore, Cold War's Russell Adler has some interesting history with the island...

New Operator: Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin

Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin has a score to settle with Adler © ACTIVISION

Stitch is an ex-KGB soldier, and current leader of the Nova 6 program (which, if you’re up on your Black Ops lore, is a lethal nerve gas that you once had to fight through whilst kitted out in Hazmat suits). Not content with letting Nova 6 sit in the grimier parts of history, Stitch has now returned to Rebirth Island to resume the research and – apparently – get his revenge on Adler.

He looks mean, he looks angry, and he definitely has a score to settle. Stitch will be the 32nd operator to join Warzone, rounding out the Allegiance side to 16 soldiers (in theory – we can't imagine he'll be grouped with the Coalition, though). Not that any of that matters in Warzone with its Armistice faction, of course.

New Map: Mall at the Pines

Dataminers had already ruined the surprise for the incoming map ahead of its tease in the new trailer, but that's OK – at least it means we have more information on the new arena. It's a very suburban 80's affair: the New Jersey location features neon lights, an arcade room, and barrels of Nova 6, too... just as a little reminder about what you're fighting for.

We haven't clocked many of the sightlines or notable landmarks in the map just yet, but we're confident Activision and Treyarch has put something great together to celebrate the game's first proper map, post-launch.

New Gulag "experience"

The Gulag is in line for a big makeover in Season One © ACTIVISION

In the cinematic trailer, we hear Stitch mention that his punishment for letting Rebirth Island fall was a trip to the Gulag – and it was here he found his "true calling" (we're assuming it's murder). Between this little hint at the Russian gaol and Activision's insistence that a "new Gulag experience" is on the cards, it's safe to assume we're going to see an overhauled post-first death arena land in the game with Season One.

The Gulag, if you're unaware, is where players set sent after their first elimination in Warzone, where you can engage in a one-on-one fight that offers you a chance to return to the action if you're quick enough off the mark. Some are theorising that the gulag will be on the island itself this time around – meaning that players not in the arena can stand above and watch the action take place, cheering their teammates on as they battle to the death once more. It's a nice idea, but will it make the cut? We'll find out soon.

...and more!

It's a good time to be a Warzone player © ACTIVISION

There's still quite a lot more to be revealed about the first Season of Black Ops Cold War content.

"Prepare for an incredible amount of free content in Black Ops Cold War, including new Multiplayer maps, new and fan-favorite 6v6 modes and playlists, the return of 2v2 Gunfight with four new maps, and a massive new Fireteam map," reads a statement from Activision.