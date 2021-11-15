Wade Young, the Sherco factory rider, came to the mountainous circuit as the favorite after completing a great season in the Hard Enduro World Championship. He showcased his ability by leading the Super Expert category from start to finish, imposing a solid lead over Spaniard Eloi Salsench and home idol Benjamin Herrera.
The Talquino Herrera, a three-time Red Bull Los Andes winner, fought inch by inch for the lead during the first half of the opening lap with Young, but ultimately could not keep up with the South African, who left in clear why it is considered one of the three best exponents of world extreme enduro.
I am very happy for the victory. It was a very difficult race, especially from the second lap when I ran into a lot of laggards. I thank the public for all the support they gave me during the race
While Young stamped his authority at the top of the leaderboard, behind him Benjamín Herrera showed class to retain second position, some two minutes back. The Red Bull athlete was the best national exponent beating his cousin Camilo Herrera, who was established as the surprise of this edition by beating the experienced Spanish rider Eloi Salsench who ultimately finished fourth after overcoming a poor start.