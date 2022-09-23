Everything you need to know about Red Bull Campus Clutch SA Qualifier

The South African qualifiers began in late August, with six qualifiers taking place around the country. University students formed teams to compete in Valorant. The winner of each qualifier guaranteed themselves a spot in the final event at Comic Con South Africa. The last two spots at the final will be contested on the 22nd of September at the convention, with two teams making it through the last chance qualifiers. All eight teams will then battle it out with the eventual winner securing a trip to Brazil later this year to compete in the Campus Clutch Global Finals.

What will they be playing?

The game in question is Valorant, the first person hero shooter currently taking the world by storm. The Riot Games team based online game sees players select from various Agents, who are characters with various abilities. Teams of five face off either as attackers or defenders, using agent abilities and traditional weapons. That’s the simplified version of Valorant, but the game is far more immersive and intricate than that.

Who will be competing?

More than one thousand South African university students played in the various qualifiers and now all eyes turn to the grand finals. The eight top teams will play on Saturday 24 September at Comic Con Africa, in a best of three single elimination bracket. The winning teams will advance to the semi finals on Sunday 25 September. Popular South African Valorant shout caster Marcus “SvG3PanDa” Dlamini says you can expect some top class gaming talent on display:

“I think the level of talent in the South African Valorant scene has elevated beyond what I could have imagined in the last year. I’ve been able to catch a lot of clips from the qualifiers on social media and there is a lot of passion and creativity from this year’s competitors. I am really excited to see what they bring to the table at LAN”

Where can I watch?

All the qualifying teams from around the country have been flown and accommodated in Johannesburg to compete at Comic Con Africa. The last chance qualifiers will be played on site at the Nasrec Convention Centre, as will the rest of the qualifier. If you’re at Comic Con you’ll be able to come to the Red Bull stand in the gaming hall to watch the action take place but, if you can’t be at Comic Con, you’ll be able to watch on Saturday and Sunday via a dedicated live stream. Make sure you’re watching the @RedBullZA social channels to ensure you don’t miss any of the action.

SvG3PanDa is counting on the support of the local gaming community for this one, because of how important it is to the South African Valorant scene:

“The South African Valorant scene wants to be seen by the rest of the world as a region on its own and as a worthy competitor on world stages. Tournaments like Campus Clutch really give us the opportunity to showcase our skills, our talent and our content surrounding the game we all love. Campus Clutch gives us the chance to really showcase to the rest of the world what we can do, even with some of the disadvantages our gamers face locally.”

What do they win?

On Sunday 25 September, two semi finals will take place. The winners will advance to the Grand Finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifier. The Best of 5 Final will determine the winner of the South African qualifier. The team will qualify to compete in Brazil later this year, in the Global Finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch. In Brazil, the South African qualified team will compete against the best in the world, who also battled through their national qualifiers, to lift the global trophy. Last year, an African team won Campus Clutch and SvG3PanDa believes it can be done again:

“There is a lot of pressure to be a representative of a whole community and a whole country. There might be a bit of nerves for the qualified team, when they walk onto the stage in Brazil, but ultimately you can see that these competitors have a lot of love for the game and the goal of victory - this will carry them through!