Here is what we think of Capcom Arcade Stadium

Relying solely on gamers’ sense of nostalgia to overcome the overwhelming gap between the classics of yesteryear and the standard of gaming today. That thankfully is not the case with Capcom Arcade Stadium which I have had the pleasure of diving into this past week.

Of course, the nostalgia factor is still huge, especially with the awesome interface which mimics aisles of neon-glow arcade machines which I would’ve spent a ton of spare change on at my corner store. With this collection, you have a few choices as to how many games you would like. You can download the base emulator with 1943: The Battle of Midway, free of charge and then you can download any number of 3 packs – each with 10 games included (or you could buy all 30). It is a bit of a different way of doing things, but I’m guessing it’s because we are likely to see more content being added in the future.

Street Fighter The Godfather of Arcade Fighters © Capcom

The collection certainly comprises some legends of the era of coin-operated gaming. From side scrollers like Strider, one of the original “Dark Souls” of hard games Ghosts ‘n Goblins, beat ‘em ups like Final Fight, top-down shooters like 1942 or perhaps the godfather of arcade fighters, Street Fighter.

The quality of the emulation is also very good considering especially that most gamers are playing on at least 1080 HD screens or even 4k and the graphics don’t feel stretched at all credit to Capcom’s RE engine showing its range of applications. I loved the fact that all the games were presented in a virtual arcade cabinet which you walk past to choose which game you want to play (although you can remove this if you want a standard game view). There are also several visual tweaks you can make such as softening pixels or adding scan lines, to mimic the older tech you might have played these on decades ago.

With rewind and saves maybe you can finally beat Ghosts n Goblins © Capcom

Probably my favourite features have to be the rewind and save functions. These games are all from the era of no mercy when it was all too frequent to see the GAME OVER screen and no continues available. Now you can simply rewind a few seconds to correct a missed jump or miscalculation. Being able to save your game also means you don’t have to worry about “real life” getting in the way – wow if we had had this feature back when I was a kid, I probably would’ve gotten in a lot less trouble with my parents for being late.

While this retro collection is certainly a cash-in on the nostalgia of the golden age of arcade cabinets, Capcom has definitely added enough love, attention and quality of life improvements to make it a worthwhile purchase for not only “old” gamers like me, but anyone wanting to experience some of the best games from the ’80s and ’90s and how they influenced the world of gaming we love today.